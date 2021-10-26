Prehistoric and bizarre! Giant marine scorpion discovered in China
Paleontologists at the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, found that a 1-meter long marine scorpion inhabited, there 435 millions of years, the seas of what is now China. They discovered the fossilized remains of an eurypterid (Terropterus xiushanensis), an ancient arthropod related to modern arachnids and crabs.
According to the researchers, this giant marine scorpion lived in the Silurian period, that is: between approximately 435, 8 million and , 2 million years ago. It is estimated that, at this time, these scorpions were the great underwater predators, attacking fish and molluscs.
Although popularly known as sea scorpions, euripterids are not related to the current scorpions. They can be small, like Eurypterus (about 30 cm), as well as the larger arthropods that already existed on Earth.
“Our knowledge of these bizarre animals is limited to only four species in two genera described 80 years ago: Mixopterus kiaeri, from Norway, Mixopterus multispinosus, from New York, Mixopterus simonsoni, from Estonia and Lanarkopterus dolichoschelus, from Scotland,” the researchers wrote.
Terropterus xiushanensis is also the first mixtopterid to be discovered in what would have been the supercontinent of Gondwana (whose divisions today represent Africa, South America, Antarctica, India and Australia). According to the researchers, future work, especially in Asia, may reveal a more cosmopolitan distribution of mixopterids and perhaps other groups of euripterids.
Anyway, the full research was published in the journal Science Bulletin.
Source: Live Science
