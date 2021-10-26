prehistoric-and-bizarre!-giant-marine-scorpion-discovered-in-china

Paleontologists at the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, found that a 1-meter long marine scorpion inhabited, there 435 millions of years, the seas of what is now China. They discovered the fossilized remains of an eurypterid (Terropterus xiushanensis), an ancient arthropod related to modern arachnids and crabs.

According to the researchers, this giant marine scorpion lived in the Silurian period, that is: between approximately 435, 8 million and , 2 million years ago. It is estimated that, at this time, these scorpions were the great underwater predators, attacking fish and molluscs.

Although popularly known as sea scorpions, euripterids are not related to the current scorpions. They can be small, like Eurypterus (about 30 cm), as well as the larger arthropods that already existed on Earth.

