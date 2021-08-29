vinod kumar bronze medal hold: paralympian vinod kumar medal controversy when will result declare know everything

Tokyo

By the end of Sunday in the Paralympic Games, three medals had come in India’s bag. There was an atmosphere of happiness all over the country. Even PM Modi had congratulated the Indians by tweeting, but shortly after it came to know that the bronze medal of discus thrower Vinod Kumar has been stopped.

BSF’s 41-year-old Vinod Kumar finished third, setting an Asian record with a best throw of 19.91m. He finished behind Poland’s Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) and Croatia’s Velimir Sandor (19.98m), who won gold and silver medals respectively.

What is the whole matter?

Discus throw athlete Vinod Kumar, who won a bronze medal in the men’s F52 event, has been withheld after protests over his disability classification. The organizers had classified Vinod on 22nd August. It is not yet clear on what grounds the classification has been challenged. According to a statement by the organizers of the Games, the medal ceremony has also been postponed till the evening session of August 30.

What is F52 Competition?

This category includes athletes who have weak muscle mass and limited movement, hand deformities, or leg length differences, allowing athletes to compete in a sitting position. India’s team chief Gursharan Singh said Vinod Kumar’s medal will continue for now. “The protest could be from one country or maybe more than one country, we don’t know as it cannot be disclosed,” he said. There may be some issue in Vinod’s classification which was done before the start of Paralympics.

Decision will come on Monday

India’s team chief Gursharan Singh told that, ‘The bronze medal that Vinod’s result is still intact and a decision in this regard is not expected today as it is too late. A decision on this is expected tomorrow. Before the medals for both these athletes, Bhavinaben Patel had won a silver medal in the women’s singles table tennis Class 4 event in the morning. India’s 24-member athletics contingent is expected to perform well (at least 10 medals) this time around and made a good start on the occasion of National Sports Day on Sunday.

Nishad won medal in long jump

21-year-old Nishad Kumar created an Asian record with a jump of 2.06m and finished second. America’s Dallas Wise was also awarded the silver medal as both he and Nishad Kumar jumped the same 2.06m. Another American Roderick Townsend took the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m. In the same event, another Indian Ram Pal finished fifth with a jump of 1.94m.

Nishad is the son of a farmer

Nishad Kumar’s father is a farmer of Amb city of Himachal Pradesh. He was eight years old when his right hand was cut off by a mower on the field. Earlier in the year, when he was training at the Indian Authority Center in Bangalore, he also got infected with Kovid-19. In the T47 class event, an athlete has a deformity in the upper part of one hand that affects his shoulder, elbow and wrist function. Nishad Kumar had won a gold medal in the men’s high jump T46/47 event at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai earlier this year. He started participating in Para Athletics in 2009.

Bhavinaben won the first medal

India’s account in the Tokyo Paralympic Games was opened by Bhavinaben. She has become the second Indian female player to win a medal. She lost 0-3 to world number one Zhou Ying of China in the women’s singles final of the Table Tennis Class 4 event. Deepa Malik, the current President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), became the first Indian woman athlete to win a medal at the Paralympic Games five years ago with a silver medal in shot put at the Rio Paralympics.