integrated-store-platform-creates-referral-program-for-partners

To help with the democratization of e-commerce in Brazil through word of mouth marketing, the Integrated Store platform, which allows the creation of virtual stores for free and already has more than 2 .5 million spaces created, Indica aê! has just been launched. This is the company’s first referral rewards program and its goal is to strengthen the brand.

Any digital marketing, e-commerce or advertising agency, as well as other companies and individuals who provide services to potential customers for the Integrated Store may refer you. For each store created and signed, it is possible to invoice up to R$ 398248. It is essential, however, that the new customer use the exclusive link of the Integrated Store partner.

Image: Disclosure/Integrated Store Bruno Lima, the platform’s business development manager, says that Loja Integrada is aimed at entrepreneurs who have ideas, but need help to get started. “We want to grow our community through nomination. The program’s mission is to help more and more people to become entrepreneurs”, he points out. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

How it works

The value will vary according to the profile of the nominee. For stores created by an individual, the affiliate receives R$ . The spaces created by a legal entity are worth R$ 15. If within 80 days, the new individual customer subscribes to one of the platform plans, the partner who recommended it receives R$ 80. When an indicated corporate customer subscribes to a plan within this period, the affiliate receives R$ 89.