expensive-apartment-renovation-startup-aims-to-expand-throughout-brazil

Tired of finding small and poorly maintained apartments in the Loft or QuintoAndar? Maybe you’d like to meet proptech from São Paulo, Si Advisors, which focuses on the renovation and decoration of apartments. His target audience, however, is upper middle class, so he looks for more expensive homes. On the website, they cost from R$ 200 thousand up to R$4.3 million.

The company debuted in 2019 after obtaining investments from a fund European real estate. Si Advisors used the money from the first investment to buy some properties and then remodeled them to gain more resale value. After getting 200 a thousand followers on Instagram, the startup left the real estate buying and selling business to focus on of renovations, with their own marble and woodwork.

Clients can purchase only a specific piece of wood or marble instead of the complete renovation of the property. In these cases, the average cost for the service is around R$ 200 thousand. “There isn’t a person who hasn’t had a problem with renovations. But when the workforce is ours, we can have control over price and deadline”, says Rony Susskind, CEO and founding partner of the company, alongside Uriel Frenkel.

