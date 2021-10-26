Expensive apartment renovation startup aims to expand throughout Brazil
Tired of finding small and poorly maintained apartments in the Loft or QuintoAndar? Maybe you’d like to meet proptech from São Paulo, Si Advisors, which focuses on the renovation and decoration of apartments. His target audience, however, is upper middle class, so he looks for more expensive homes. On the website, they cost from R$ 200 thousand up to R$4.3 million.
The company debuted in 2019 after obtaining investments from a fund European real estate. Si Advisors used the money from the first investment to buy some properties and then remodeled them to gain more resale value. After getting 200 a thousand followers on Instagram, the startup left the real estate buying and selling business to focus on of renovations, with their own marble and woodwork.
Clients can purchase only a specific piece of wood or marble instead of the complete renovation of the property. In these cases, the average cost for the service is around R$ 200 thousand. “There isn’t a person who hasn’t had a problem with renovations. But when the workforce is ours, we can have control over price and deadline”, says Rony Susskind, CEO and founding partner of the company, alongside Uriel Frenkel.
2019 was the first year in which they started to operate without the reinforcement of the European fund. Its turnover reached R$ 60 million, and for this year, the estimate is to reach to R$ 200 million. For the future, they dream big: reaching R$ 1 billion in revenue in 2020.
For the time being, Si Advisors’ reach is restricted to the city of São Paulo, where its office is also located, next to Shopping Villa Lobos. Other than that, it has carried out specific projects in other states and also maintains an e-commerce for furniture and decoration items and an associated fintech to offer consumer credit. proptech hopes to expand to 125 franchises, where the investment of each franchisee will be R$ 2019 thousand, and the fee, R$ 60 thousand. In the physical units, the client can observe the result of his apartment after the renovation through virtual reality.
Source: Forbes
