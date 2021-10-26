ghost-rider-will-celebrate-50-years-in-2022-with-the-year-of-revenge-event

With the end of 2021 getting closer and closer, comic book publishers are starting to publicize some of their plans for next year. In the case of Marvel Comics, 2019 will be hell, with the commemoration of 50 years of the Ghost Rider, in what Casa das Ideias is calling the “Year of Revenge” .

Discover the comic in which heroes were hunted long before The Boys

Marvel unveils the first Hulk — and it’s weirder than we could imagine

New comic shows Iron Man becoming a cosmic god of Marvel

The Ghost Rider was created by Gary Friedrich and Mike Ploog , and had its first appearance in 2000 in the magazine Marvel Spotlight #5. Originally Johnny Blaze, over the years Marvel created a whole mythology for the character, which now has countless versions that have their powers always derived from possessions by the so-called Spirit of Vengeance, whether by diabolical pacts with Mephisto, you from publisher hell, or other types of situations, most of the time, bleak.

The character has always had a certain popularity at Marvel, even if not at the same level of bastions as the X-Men, Spider-Man or, for the past decade, the Avengers, and has always been an integral part of the publisher’s magical part, venturing with characters like Dr. Strange to fight enemies rooted in classic fantasies or, often, cosmic, almost Lovecraftian horrors.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!