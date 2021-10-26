Ghost Rider will celebrate 50 years in 2022 with the Year of Revenge event
With the end of 2021 getting closer and closer, comic book publishers are starting to publicize some of their plans for next year. In the case of Marvel Comics, 2019 will be hell, with the commemoration of 50 years of the Ghost Rider, in what Casa das Ideias is calling the “Year of Revenge” .
The Ghost Rider was created by Gary Friedrich and Mike Ploog , and had its first appearance in 2000 in the magazine Marvel Spotlight #5. Originally Johnny Blaze, over the years Marvel created a whole mythology for the character, which now has countless versions that have their powers always derived from possessions by the so-called Spirit of Vengeance, whether by diabolical pacts with Mephisto, you from publisher hell, or other types of situations, most of the time, bleak.
The character has always had a certain popularity at Marvel, even if not at the same level of bastions as the X-Men, Spider-Man or, for the past decade, the Avengers, and has always been an integral part of the publisher’s magical part, venturing with characters like Dr. Strange to fight enemies rooted in classic fantasies or, often, cosmic, almost Lovecraftian horrors.
While the 50 Ghost Rider’s birthday will be celebrated next year, it’s possible he will also make his official debut in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU) . The Spirit of Revenge was tipped to have a series on Hulu, as were Hit Monkey and MODOK, but that plan was dropped after Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, claimed interest in using the biker in the movie universe.
Regardless of how Ghost Rider debuts on the MCU, it won’t be the first time his flaming skull has been portrayed in live-action
. At the end of the years 2000, two films where Nicolas Cage played Johnny Blaze hit theaters . Both were considered weak by critics, but yielded interesting moments for the public, such as the famous scene of the anti-hero urinating flames. In the years 2010, the character "debuted" in something very close to the MCU, in the series Agents of SHIELD. Played by Gabriel Luna, Roberto "Robbie" Reyes, the Phantom Driver, was part of the narrative for the series' fourth season. It was this version that would star in the canceled series of Hulu. Whereas characters like Blade and Knight of the Moon has its own productions already announced, and the events that took place in the WandaVision series, are opening more and more the doors of the mystical side of Marvel for the MCU, there seems to be no better time to include the spirit of Vengeance in the franchise. Just wait and see how many theories of Mephisto we have before the real introduction of the anti-hero. Source: GamesRadar
In the years 2010, the character “debuted” in something very close to the MCU, in the series Agents of SHIELD. Played by Gabriel Luna, Roberto “Robbie” Reyes, the Phantom Driver, was part of the narrative for the series’ fourth season. It was this version that would star in the canceled series of Hulu.
Whereas characters like Blade and Knight of the Moon has its own productions already announced, and the events that took place in the WandaVision series, are opening more and more the doors of the mystical side of Marvel for the MCU, there seems to be no better time to include the spirit of Vengeance in the franchise. Just wait and see how many theories of Mephisto we have before the real introduction of the anti-hero.
Source: GamesRadar
