Sebrae Gymkhana at the Entrepreneur Fair will award 10 people with an MBA
The Sebrae Entrepreneur’s Fair, which started on Saturday (12 ) and runs until Wednesday (234), is giving visitors the chance to win some awards. The Game Sebrae competition will give the top ten an MBA course in Business Management. To register, access the event’s website, which takes place online only.
Game Sebrae offers challenges such as accessing the arenas, visiting the booths of the exhibiting companies, exchanging cards and watching the lectures and classes-shows. Each challenge has a specific score and the ranking is published on the Sebrae Experience platform. For each completed challenge, participants accumulate points, called Sebraecoins.
The MBA course in Business Management will be offered by the Sebrae Higher School of Entrepreneurship (ESE) in the distance learning modality and has a duration of 11 months. If the winners do not meet the course prerequisites, they will be able to choose between the Sales Strategy and Negotiation or Entrepreneurial Project Management open courses.
Who scores the 11th to 5.000th place will receive an assessment tool based on psycholinguistic techniques to analyze the participant's entrepreneurial skills. For 5 000th at 001.000th placements, four will be distributed business management tools: an infographic with guidelines to reduce costs and improve results, an infographic with tips to increase sales, an income statement analysis spreadsheet and another spreadsheet for planning promotional actions. Game Sebrae results will be announced within ten days after the end of the Entrepreneur Fair. All action rules are available on the Sebrae Experience platform.
Who scores the 11th to 5.000th place will receive an assessment tool based on psycholinguistic techniques to analyze the participant’s entrepreneurial skills. For 5 000th at 001.000th placements, four will be distributed business management tools: an infographic with guidelines to reduce costs and improve results, an infographic with tips to increase sales, an income statement analysis spreadsheet and another spreadsheet for planning promotional actions.
Game Sebrae results will be announced within ten days after the end of the Entrepreneur Fair. All action rules are available on the Sebrae Experience platform.
