sebrae-gymkhana-at-the-entrepreneur-fair-will-award-10-people-with-an-mba

The Sebrae Entrepreneur’s Fair, which started on Saturday (12 ) and runs until Wednesday (234), is giving visitors the chance to win some awards. The Game Sebrae competition will give the top ten an MBA course in Business Management. To register, access the event’s website, which takes place online only.

Game Sebrae offers challenges such as accessing the arenas, visiting the booths of the exhibiting companies, exchanging cards and watching the lectures and classes-shows. Each challenge has a specific score and the ranking is published on the Sebrae Experience platform. For each completed challenge, participants accumulate points, called Sebraecoins.

The MBA course in Business Management will be offered by the Sebrae Higher School of Entrepreneurship (ESE) in the distance learning modality and has a duration of 11 months. If the winners do not meet the course prerequisites, they will be able to choose between the Sales Strategy and Negotiation or Entrepreneurial Project Management open courses.