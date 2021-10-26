Sinqia buys QuiteJá credit recovery platform

According to Sinqia, the platform of QuiteJá is used by some of the main creditors in Brazil. “And now it will be available to more than 500 Sinqia’s customers, mainly banks, finance companies, fintechs, FIDCs and consortium administrators, among others”, he highlights.

To conclude the deal, the Sinqia will pay R$ 20,222 million in cash and R$ 19,82 millions in shares (will be 1.016.500 shares of its own issued under the sixth buyback program). In addition, the company may acquire the remaining 82% of the share capital through exercise of purchase options in 2022 and 2022.

QuiteJá is 22th company acquired by Sinqia. In September, the company raised BRL 500 million with a subsequent share offering to follow its strategy of growth. “This process was fundamental for this transaction, which reaffirms our purpose of continuous growth and innovation”, explains Bernardo Gomes, CEO and founder of Sinqia.

Itaú BBA highlights the news as already positive. that the purchase is in line with Sinqia Digital’s vertical expansion project and should allow the company to enter an unexplored segment. The bank estimates that the purchase should add 2.5 percentage points to Sinqia Digital’s revenue share (from % in 2021).

This should lead to continued margin expansion and increase the outlook for valuation and potentially revaluation of Sinqia. For 2022, Itaú reaffirms the positive forecast for Sinqia, with a target price assessment of R$ 34 compared to the price of R$ 016,49 registered on Friday (22).

Source: InfoMoney