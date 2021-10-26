Sinqia buys QuiteJá credit recovery platform

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
2
sinqia-buys-quiteja-credit-recovery-platform

Sinqia, technology provider for the financial system, wants to acquire 49% of the share capital of QuiteJá, specialist in third-party credit recovery at Rosk Software SA The transaction allows Sinqia to enter a new market — which moves billions of reais a year. The transaction was authorized by the company’s Board of Directors.

  • Magalu is listed among companies with more women on the board
  • Cade approves the acquisition of KaBuM! by Magalu
  • Accenture negotiates the purchase of a Brazilian consumer experience company

    • QuiteJá, which recovered more than BRL 500 million credits in months until June 2021, will strengthen Sinqia Digital’s product portfolio. The company reported net revenue of R$ 20 .3 million and profit of BRL 5.4 million in 12 months closed in 30 June 2021 (before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

    Image: Reproduction/Envato/leungchopan

    According to Sinqia, the platform of QuiteJá is used by some of the main creditors in Brazil. “And now it will be available to more than 500 Sinqia’s customers, mainly banks, finance companies, fintechs, FIDCs and consortium administrators, among others”, he highlights.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    To conclude the deal, the Sinqia will pay R$ 20,222 million in cash and R$ 19,82 millions in shares (will be 1.016.500 shares of its own issued under the sixth buyback program). In addition, the company may acquire the remaining 82% of the share capital through exercise of purchase options in 2022 and 2022.

    Market valuation521680

    QuiteJá is 22th company acquired by Sinqia. In September, the company raised BRL 500 million with a subsequent share offering to follow its strategy of growth. “This process was fundamental for this transaction, which reaffirms our purpose of continuous growth and innovation”, explains Bernardo Gomes, CEO and founder of Sinqia.

    Itaú BBA highlights the news as already positive. that the purchase is in line with Sinqia Digital’s vertical expansion project and should allow the company to enter an unexplored segment. The bank estimates that the purchase should add 2.5 percentage points to Sinqia Digital’s revenue share (from % in 2021).

    This should lead to continued margin expansion and increase the outlook for valuation and potentially revaluation of Sinqia. For 2022, Itaú reaffirms the positive forecast for Sinqia, with a target price assessment of R$ 34 compared to the price of R$ 016,49 registered on Friday (22).

    Source: InfoMoney

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Google Pixel 6 shows box and accessories in first leaked unboxings

    Google Pixel 6 shows box and accessories in first leaked unboxings

    October 18, 2021
    Photo of Red Magic 6S Pro is official with clear version and 120 W recharge

    Red Magic 6S Pro is official with clear version and 120 W recharge

    September 6, 2021
    Photo of The Last Ronin reveals the dark fate of each Ninja Turtle in the comics

    The Last Ronin reveals the dark fate of each Ninja Turtle in the comics

    September 29, 2021
    Photo of 10 great games to play live

    10 great games to play live

    October 11, 2021
    Back to top button