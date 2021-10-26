Sinqia buys QuiteJá credit recovery platform
Sinqia, technology provider for the financial system, wants to acquire 49% of the share capital of QuiteJá, specialist in third-party credit recovery at Rosk Software SA The transaction allows Sinqia to enter a new market — which moves billions of reais a year. The transaction was authorized by the company’s Board of Directors.
QuiteJá, which recovered more than BRL 500 million credits in months until June 2021, will strengthen Sinqia Digital’s product portfolio. The company reported net revenue of R$ 20 .3 million and profit of BRL 5.4 million in 12 months closed in 30 June 2021 (before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).