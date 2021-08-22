rj malishka’s dance: watch video rj malishka’s dance for neeraj chopra in red fm mumbai office, twitterati slams her:

Highlights

RJ did Neeraj Chopra’s dance Welcome Neeraj won the second gold for India in the Olympics in the individual event India won a total of 7 medals in the Tokyo Olympics New Delhi

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra, who created history by winning the gold medal in the javelin throw event of the Tokyo Olympics, is busy these days giving honor ceremonies and interviews. Neeraj’s recent interview given to a radio channel is becoming quite viral on social media.

Actually, this video is from Mumbai’s Red FM office, where RJ Malishka is seen dancing with some other girls in front of the laptop. On the other hand, Neeraj, who joined for the interview through Zoom, is quietly seen watching the dance of these girls. He does not appear to be in a position to speak.

The show begins with ‘Ude Jab-Jab Zulfen Teri, Kawariyar Ka Dil Machle, and Jind Meriye…’. After this Malishka says that sorry, we did not tease you much. On this Neeraj only says ‘Thank you, thank you so much.’

In the second video, Malishka talks about giving a magic hug to Neeraj during the interview. She says I would like to give a magic hug, will it work? On this, Neeraj blushes and says ‘Thank you, Namaste from such far away.’

People are very angry after these videos went viral on social media. Fans say that Malishka should be ashamed. One user wrote, ‘Why is Malishka making our golden boy uncomfortable? I sympathize with him for suffering this level of torture.

Gold medal for India in Olympics after 13 years

Neeraj won India’s first gold at the Tokyo Olympics. 13 years ago, in the individual event, shooter Abhinav Bindra gave the country a gold medal in shooting. This is India’s first Olympic medal in athletics in more than 100 years. Neeraj grabbed the gold in his second attempt in the final with a throw of 87.58m.