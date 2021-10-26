airpods-3-recharge-case-is-first-water-splash-resistant

Apple introduced a few days ago the new third generation AirPods with more battery, support for MagSafe and design inherited from AirPods Pro, but apparently there are more changes than we expected, a since not only the headphones are water resistant.

As noted by the website MacRumors, Apple points out on its website that “AirPods and MagSafe Charging Case have an IPX4 rating of resistance to sweat and water”, allowing the user to “sweat freely in the most intense exercises and stay calm even in the rain.”

In another block on its official website, Appla still highlights: “sweat and water resistant, including the case, to increase protection.”

(Image: Reproduction/Apple) Since the launch of AirPods Pro this was the only model of AirPods with IPX4 certification, but not the case. Such news arrived with the third generation AirPods, where the charging case adopts the same protection, ensuring greater safety for users during long-term exercises or unexpected rains. IPX4 certification ensures that splashing water does not affect the device. The higher the number, the greater the protection against water. IPX7 or IPX8 certifications provide resistance even to submersion. The “X” indicates that the product has not been tested against dust, sand or other solid invaders. AirPods 3 offers sensors that detect the skin