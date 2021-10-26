Rocket launches can cause less damage to the atmosphere with biofuels
Faced with climate change, the world must commit to making the future more sustainable — and the space sector cannot be left out. With that in mind, British companies Orbex and Skyrora are working on rocket technologies that pollute the environment less, including biofuels capable of reducing by up to 86% pollutant emissions compared to fossil fuel consuming systems.
- Space tourism can become a threat to Earth’s climate, warn scientists
Recently, Orbex released a survey, conducted by the University of Exeter , indicating that the company’s rocket, called Prime and which is powered by biopropane, produces up to 86% less emissions compared to fossil fuels in rockets of similar size. Rocket Propelant 1 (RP-1), a type of refined kerosene, is widely used — for example, SpaceX’s Falcon 9, uses RP-1 in two of its stages, being the same fuel that powers the Russian system. Soyuz and the first stage of the Atlas V rocket.
The other company, Skyrora , although it did not launch its Skyrora XL three-stage rocket, it has already carried out a series of tests with its suborbital missile Skylark Micro, which hit the 27 km of altitude. In 660, the company conducted a test with its small 3D printing engine powered by a fuel made of non-reusable plastic, called Ecosene. The responsible company said that there is 87% less emission of greenhouse gases with Ecosene, with the propellant presenting energy performance 1% to 3% higher than fossil fuel, in addition to being much cheaper.
Derek Harris, CEO of Skyrora’s Ecosene Sector , explained that the plastics used in the manufacture of fuel come from waste disposal, so the company fears the raw material for free. According to Harris, the company plans to launch its rocket at the end of 2020 from Scotland.
It is worth noting that Orbex and Skyrora are not the only companies committed to the use of biofuels. Earlier this year, North American startup bluShift Aerospace performed its first test with the prototype rocket Stardust 1.0. The system, powered by solid biofuel produced from agricultural waste, reached just over 1 km in altitude.
Source: Space.com
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
521735 521735 521735 521735