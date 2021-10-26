rocket-launches-can-cause-less-damage-to-the-atmosphere-with-biofuels

Faced with climate change, the world must commit to making the future more sustainable — and the space sector cannot be left out. With that in mind, British companies Orbex and Skyrora are working on rocket technologies that pollute the environment less, including biofuels capable of reducing by up to 86% pollutant emissions compared to fossil fuel consuming systems.

Recently, Orbex released a survey, conducted by the University of Exeter , indicating that the company’s rocket, called Prime and which is powered by biopropane, produces up to 86% less emissions compared to fossil fuels in rockets of similar size. Rocket Propelant 1 (RP-1), a type of refined kerosene, is widely used — for example, SpaceX’s Falcon 9, uses RP-1 in two of its stages, being the same fuel that powers the Russian system. Soyuz and the first stage of the Atlas V rocket.