Rocket launches can cause less damage to the atmosphere with biofuels

Faced with climate change, the world must commit to making the future more sustainable — and the space sector cannot be left out. With that in mind, British companies Orbex and Skyrora are working on rocket technologies that pollute the environment less, including biofuels capable of reducing by up to 86% pollutant emissions compared to fossil fuel consuming systems.

    • Recently, Orbex released a survey, conducted by the University of Exeter , indicating that the company’s rocket, called Prime and which is powered by biopropane, produces up to 86% less emissions compared to fossil fuels in rockets of similar size. Rocket Propelant 1 (RP-1), a type of refined kerosene, is widely used — for example, SpaceX’s Falcon 9, uses RP-1 in two of its stages, being the same fuel that powers the Russian system. Soyuz and the first stage of the Atlas V rocket.

    Orbex Prime Launcher (Image: Reproduction/Orbex)

    According to Orbex, most of the reduction is due to biofuels, not the launch system itself. Calor, a biopropane supplier, informed that the fuel is produced from a mixture of organic and “sustainable origin” residues. The study revealed that the Prime, with 19 meters high and capable of carrying up to 660 kg of payload, in a single release will issue 13, 8 tonnes of greenhouse gases, the equivalent of what an average British citizen emits a year.

    The other company, Skyrora , although it did not launch its Skyrora XL three-stage rocket, it has already carried out a series of tests with its suborbital missile Skylark Micro, which hit the 27 km of altitude. In 660, the company conducted a test with its small 3D printing engine powered by a fuel made of non-reusable plastic, called Ecosene. The responsible company said that there is 87% less emission of greenhouse gases with Ecosene, with the propellant presenting energy performance 1% to 3% higher than fossil fuel, in addition to being much cheaper.

    Testing Skylark Micro missile, from Skyrora, last year (Image : Reproduction/Skyrora)

    Derek Harris, CEO of Skyrora’s Ecosene Sector , explained that the plastics used in the manufacture of fuel come from waste disposal, so the company fears the raw material for free. According to Harris, the company plans to launch its rocket at the end of 2020 from Scotland.

    It is worth noting that Orbex and Skyrora are not the only companies committed to the use of biofuels. Earlier this year, North American startup bluShift Aerospace performed its first test with the prototype rocket Stardust 1.0. The system, powered by solid biofuel produced from agricultural waste, reached just over 1 km in altitude.

    Source: Space.com

