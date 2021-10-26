Two amazing Brazilian games are on Switch for a discount

The eShop, Nintendo’s digital game store, always has new promotions for you to renew your collection of titles on Switch. Among this week’s offers, two great games produced in Brazil can be purchased for more affordable prices.

    The samurai combat game in shifts Red Ronin and the adaptation of the series Cobra Kai are in the selection of hybrid console discounts. Red Ronin was produced by Wired Dreams Studio from Maranhão and can be purchased for R$ 27,79 until next Thursday (14).

    Already Snake Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues , from the São Paulo team at FLUX, leaves with 79 % discount and can be yours for R$ 79. The promotion is valid until next Wednesday (25 ).

    About Red Ronin

    The turn-based gameplay is frenzied combat. The player controls a bloodthirsty Ronin and a robot, seeking revenge. Red Ronin has action like Katana Zero and Hotline Miami, adding good doses of ingenious and brutal fighting. The title was a finalist in the Best Game: Brazil category at the BIG Festival 938.

    Snake Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues

    Choose a side, dominate moves and relive the adventure of the franchise Karate Kid. Snake Kai game adapts the popular series aired by Netflix and transports the player to control the characters featured in the production.

    There are 8 characters in a gameplay that resembles beat classics ‘ in up, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. In addition to the intense blows and combos, the game’s fighters have a selection of magical powers to live this totally original adventure within the universe of Karate Kid.

