two-amazing-brazilian-games-are-on-switch-for-a-discount

The eShop, Nintendo’s digital game store, always has new promotions for you to renew your collection of titles on Switch. Among this week’s offers, two great games produced in Brazil can be purchased for more affordable prices.

The samurai combat game in shifts Red Ronin and the adaptation of the series Cobra Kai are in the selection of hybrid console discounts. Red Ronin was produced by Wired Dreams Studio from Maranhão and can be purchased for R$ 27,79 until next Thursday (14).

Already Snake Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues , from the São Paulo team at FLUX, leaves with 79 % discount and can be yours for R$ 79. The promotion is valid until next Wednesday (25 ).

