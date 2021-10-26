CT News on Podcast – Xiaomi Anticipates Unveiling of Upcoming Event and More!

Home Podcasts Playlists Canaltech Podcast Duration: : 2021 | 11 October 2021 Welcome to our daily "newspaper" with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more. In this issue, we talk about: macOS Monterey is now available for download and update Positivo announces partnership to bring Infinix Note 11 Pro ao Brasil Realme closes a partnership to reach physical stores Windows XP it was released 11 years ago; remember feats of this classic Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has details confirmed before the announcement in Brazil On today's CT News: details of Xiaomi's new smartphone here in Brazil, Apple updates, Windows XP anniversary, and more. Contact us at: 696898285879592 Apply for the Mau\u00e1 entrance exam at: https:\/\/maua. br\/vestibular This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Victor Carvalho, Igor Almenara, Alveni Lisboa , Renan da Silva Dores and Eduardo Moncken. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga. 696898285879592