CT News on Podcast – Xiaomi Anticipates Unveiling of Upcoming Event and More!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

macOS Monterey is now available for download and update

Positivo announces partnership to bring Infinix Note 11 Pro ao Brasil

Realme closes a partnership to reach physical stores

Windows XP it was released 11 years ago; remember feats of this classic

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has details confirmed before the announcement in Brazil

On today’s CT News: details of Xiaomi’s new smartphone here in Brazil, Apple updates, Windows XP anniversary, and more.