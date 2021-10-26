CT News on Podcast – Xiaomi Anticipates Unveiling of Upcoming Event and More!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
1
ct-news-on-podcast-–-xiaomi-anticipates-unveiling-of-upcoming-event-and-more!
  • Home
  • Podcasts
  • Playlists
  • Canaltech Podcast

Duration: : 2021 | 11 October 2021

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

macOS Monterey is now available for download and update

  • Positivo announces partnership to bring Infinix Note 11 Pro ao Brasil
  • Realme closes a partnership to reach physical stores
  • Windows XP it was released 11 years ago; remember feats of this classic

    • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has details confirmed before the announcement in Brazil

    On today’s CT News: details of Xiaomi’s new smartphone here in Brazil, Apple updates, Windows XP anniversary, and more.

    Contact us at: 696898285879592

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua. br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Victor Carvalho, Igor Almenara, Alveni Lisboa , Renan da Silva Dores and Eduardo Moncken. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    696898285879592

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
    1
    LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Print
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Snake Kai | Netflix Confirms Season 4 Release Date in Teaser; Look

    Snake Kai | Netflix Confirms Season 4 Release Date in Teaser; Look

    September 27, 2021
    Photo of Fifth fundamental force can be discovered with the help of neutrons

    Fifth fundamental force can be discovered with the help of neutrons

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of shaun tait joins puducherry: puducherry appoints former australian fast bowler shaun tait as bowling coach

    shaun tait joins puducherry: puducherry appoints former australian fast bowler shaun tait as bowling coach

    September 4, 2021
    Photo of See these beautiful colorful aurora borealis that appeared in the skies of Sweden

    See these beautiful colorful aurora borealis that appeared in the skies of Sweden

    October 19, 2021
    WhatsApp
    Back to top button