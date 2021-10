The initiative starts on November 2nd, and will feature the participation of Guilherme “ Nyang” Coelho, Gamelanders sentry. Classes will be online and will take place every Tuesday and Thursday of November, from 18h at 18h. Players can sign up for free on the Neverest website until the day 25 of October and in this first edition, 11 people will be randomly selected and will receive 20 hours of classes with Nyang, teaching the main concepts of VALORANT and how to apply them to matches.

Image: Disclosure/Neverest Esports