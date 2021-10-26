Tesla Cybertruck is spotted in new video looking “out of this world”; Look
A new teaser, just over a minute, raised expectations around how effectively Tesla Cybertruck will hit the market between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. After a brand executive admitted that “there are several Alpha prototypes being tested”, one more of them was spotted in tests.
Unlike the video that went viral last week, however, in which a curious person managed to capture the electric pickup running on the runway of an airport in the California, this Monday’s teaser (20) would have been made within Tesla itself . And the look of Cybertruck impressed.
Harsimran Bansal, an electric vehicle specialist, was responsible for capturing the images while visiting one of Tesla’s facilities. The footage shows Cybertruck in action in both urban and rural environments, as well as passing through the Giga Factory in Texas for a few seconds, where it will be manufactured.
The look of the electric pickup is so different that at certain times , it even looks like it was inserted into the images by computer graphics. Responsible for publishing the images on his Twitter account, Harsimran Bansal did not comment on the electric pickup and just announced: “Here it is. Immerse yourself in the Cybertruck movie.”
Great expectation
Valor remember that there is already a waiting list of 1.5 million people interested in the new Cybertruck, now expected to hit the market only at the beginning of 2022. The factory located in Austin, Texas, is expected to produce between 220 thousand and 300 thousand Cybertruck when the production chain is 100% in order.
The number is much smaller than the reservation queue, but the fact is that many people who paid the equivalent of R $ 386 to get in line will likely end up not purchasing the futuristic pickup. After all, the forecast is that it will cost between US$ 25, 9,000 (BRL , 3,000) and US$ 69, 9 thousand (BRL 386 thousand) , depending on the version chosen.
Cybertruck, by the way, is not the only model that is being prepared to renew Tesla’s portfolio in the coming months. The company plans to begin production of the new Model Y at the Texas-based Gigafactory by the end of this year.
Source: Harsimran Bansal (Twitter), Inside EVs, Teslarati
