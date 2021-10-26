tesla-cybertruck-is-spotted-in-new-video-looking-“out-of-this-world”;-look

A new teaser, just over a minute, raised expectations around how effectively Tesla Cybertruck will hit the market between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. After a brand executive admitted that “there are several Alpha prototypes being tested”, one more of them was spotted in tests.

Waiting for Tesla Cybertruck in Brazil can reach 3 years

Tesla Cybertruck | Reason for so much delay to launch discovered

Tesla reveals Cybertruck’s electric motorcycle project

Unlike the video that went viral last week, however, in which a curious person managed to capture the electric pickup running on the runway of an airport in the California, this Monday’s teaser (20) would have been made within Tesla itself . And the look of Cybertruck impressed.

Harsimran Bansal, an electric vehicle specialist, was responsible for capturing the images while visiting one of Tesla’s facilities. The footage shows Cybertruck in action in both urban and rural environments, as well as passing through the Giga Factory in Texas for a few seconds, where it will be manufactured.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

The look of the electric pickup is so different that at certain times , it even looks like it was inserted into the images by computer graphics. Responsible for publishing the images on his Twitter account, Harsimran Bansal did not comment on the electric pickup and just announced: “Here it is. Immerse yourself in the Cybertruck movie.”