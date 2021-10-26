mobile-games-with-multiple-endings

Electronic games manage to break the barrier that separates work and audience, transporting us to a new universe and intensifying the feelings generated by the narrative. Some games go a step further and put weight on the decisions, alternating the adventure ending based on that.

Check out some titles available for mobile devices where the player can, through direct or indirect choices, find different endings for the same narrative.

Beholder Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: R$ 19,99 for Android and R$ 22,50 for iOS

Size: about MB for Android and 860 MB for iOS (version 2.6 for Android and 2.5 for iOS)

Beholder, title of Warm Lamp Games, introduces the player, hired by the State to work on a building. Your obligation is to install cameras and monitor all actions, reporting suspicious acts to the government. With increasingly strict laws, the player must make moral choices that define the course of the story.

Functioning as a business simulator, two currencies are presented and are intimately connected to your decisions . Helping the state makes life easier for the player, but at what cost? Sometimes this can land an innocent person in prison, but helping them can put their family at risk. Easy choices are scarce in Beholder.

Take care of the building and trace your own story in a complex system of moral choices (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Kyle is Famous Compatibility : Android, iOS Price: Free Demo for Android (Full Game R$ 25,50 for Android and R$ 27,99 for iOS) Size: about 320 MB for Android and 800 MB for iOS (version 1.1.5 for Android and 1.1.15 for iOS) On the day of Kyle’s main interview, New Blood Interactive puts the player as the protagonist’s helper, controlling the character’s actions, interacting with people and plotting his story to achieve one of the more than one hundred endings available in the game. Working with humor, sometimes absurd, Kyle is Famous is presented through texts, where you have to choose from simple things, like what clothes to wear or you should get out of bed, even unusual situations, and make the protagonist’s most important day perfect. Make the right decisions to find the perfect ending of the title (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature

Compa ability: Android, iOS Price : R$ 19,99 for Android and R$ 27,99 for iOS

Size : about 740 MB for Android and 800 MB for iOS (version 1.0 for Android and 1.8 for iOS)

ARTE Experience presents a different view of Mary Shelley’s classic, following the Frankenstein’s creature as she discovers the world after her birth and traces its history. Explore your emotions and define your narrative through choices.

With a dreamlike aspect, the title carries a stunning visual beauty and has exploration as its main mechanic. As the player slides his finger across the screen and controls the character, it helps him get to know the world, himself and also human nature.

Visit the classic of literature following the Creature of Frankenstein (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura de screen)

This is the Police

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: R$ 25,320 for Android and R$ 39,99 for iOS Size: about 800 MB for Android and 2.1 GB for iOS (version 1.1 for Android and 1.0 for iOS)

In a city where no policeman is honest, the player, in the shoes of Jack Boyd, has to deal with all the pressure of the environment to reach retirement. Investigate crimes, manage your team and make decisions that change the end of your story.

Working in the format of expedients, the player is presented with the map of Freeburg, the city where the plot takes place, where he needs to take care of security. Among your duties, some choices are necessary to define the unfolding of your narrative.

Make several decisions while taking care of the city’s security and define its history (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

The Witche’s Isle Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 99 MB for Android and 320 MB for iOS (version 4.0. for Android and 4.0.7 for iOS)

On a remote island controlled by a witch, the player sets out on an adventure in search of an urn to get rid of the curse. Explore the island and discover the mysteries of the place to understand the context of the scenario and its inhabitants.

The game stands out not only for the various endings, adapting to the player’s choices, but also allow free camera control and explore multiple locations without having to drive there. This gives the story an investigative feel and helps to solve the puzzles more easily.

Discover the mystery of the remote island and try to get rid of the curse in this game with multiple endings (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot )

Oxenfree Compatibility: Android, iOS

Size: about 1.1 GB for Android and 1.6 GB for iOS (version 2.5 for Android and 2.7 for iOS)

Mixing humor with science fiction, Night School Studio takes the characters to an old, abandoned military base to tell horror stories and have fun. What was supposed to be just stories becomes reality when the supernatural comes to our world.

Interact with your colleagues, forming alliances or generating enemies, while unraveling the past of this local mystery. Use your radio to communicate and through your choices, change the outcome of your story and your friends.