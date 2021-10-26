how-to-set-up-and-use-apple-tv-for-conference-rooms

AirPlay is one of the main features of Apple TV due to the ease of mirroring the content of Apple devices on a big screen. With it, it is possible to interact in a more practical and immersive way with the content available on the iPhone, iPad or Mac, such as viewing your photos, watching Netflix or Apple TV+, listening to music, enjoying games, among others.

How to update Apple TV to tvOS 61

How to reset Apple TV

Thes best apps for Apple TV

How to create a screensaver on Apple TV with your photos

In addition, Smart TV has the Conference Room Screen feature. By activating it, the user can use AirPlay to broadcast their screen and invite other users to also mirror the screen of their Apple devices and perform a simultaneous broadcast. This is a great option for those who want to set up a conference space, such as Coworking or meeting rooms.

Before you begin, to be able to use this feature you need an Apple TV HD (4th generation) or later. In other words, only Apple TV releases that have the tvOS operating system. So if you have this device, see below how to use Apple TV for conference rooms.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!

Step 1: On the home screen, open the Settings app. Then go to “AirPlay and HomeKIt”.