Genshin Impact | How to get Xinyan in the new event
The latest Genshin Impact event, “Warriors of the Maze”, arrived at the game last Thursday (21). With it, players gain the possibility to rescue a new 4-star character. Here’s how to acquire Xinyan for your team in the miHoYo game.
The new event that came with version 2.2 places the Traveler in a special Domain where he must unravel the mysteries of that place forgotten by time. Alongside the Messenger of the Fatui, Childe, and the rocker Xinyan, the player must complete a series of challenges in the Maze to reach the end of the place and discover all the secrets.
Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech
The player can acquire the character by clicking on the events tab in the game menu and accessing the part corresponding to “Warriors of the Maze”. In the new event window, click Burning Unison to open the 4-star Pyro character rescue screen. To purchase Xinyan, you must meet certain requirements.
Remembering that to participate in the activity, it is necessary to have the Adventure Rank 21 and have completed the Archon’s Quest Chapter III: “Omnipresence Over Mortals.” If the player has not finished Genshin Impact story mode, he will not have access to the new content.
Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech
To secure Xinyan, you need to complete “The Path of Taishou”, which is one of the event’s missions, and must accumulate 4000 “Aged Talismans”, a bargaining chip that can also be used to earn other rewards in the shop, such as Essential Gems, Hero EXP and books of Talents. If you already have the character, the player will receive a Xinyan Constellation, which will unlock the character’s new passive abilities.
