apple-nearly-banned-facebook-apps-from-the-app-store,-documents-reveal

Sounds crazy, but internal Apple documents showed that the creator of the iPhone nearly banned Facebook and Instagram from its official app store in 2019. According to internal documents, called Facebook Papers and leaked by the complainant Frances Haugen, the company would have been accused of violating the terms of the App Store.

Instagram will issue warns teenagers to take a break from the platform

Journal publishes studies on the negative impact of Instagram on teenagers

After criticism, Instagram Kids has development suspended by Facebook

The confusion would have occurred because Facebook allegedly allowed abusive activity on the network, after Filipino women complained of criminal practices on the network. They accuse the platform of colluding with the practice of human trafficking, as it allowed groups and the Marketplace to be used to buy, sell and negotiate women to work as domestic servants in the Middle East.

Facebook would have allowed to trade, sell and buy Asian women to work as domestic servants in the Middle East (Image: Reproduction/Facebook)

According to the Associated Press news agency, until today, two years after the allegations, it is still possible to locate users in search of “employees” (khadima, in Arabic) to work on their resistance, especially African and South Asian women, with ages and prices listed. More than 60% of the requests would have come from Saudi Arabia and about 60% originated in Egypt, according to an analysis of 157 from Facebook.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

These women are sent to a completely different country, unable to speak the language and are trapped in the employers’ homes — as exposed by the AP, there are cases where they don’t even have the key. The article emphasizes that the salaries paid are negligible and the conditions, in many cases, border on slavery, not counting cases of abuse.

This type of practice is obviously condemned by Apple , which maintains a strict policy of control over the content of the apps listed. Facebook then gathered all the measures taken and sent them to Apple, which, possibly in order not to raise too much controversy, backed down by allowing the two social networks to remain available to iOS users on the App Store.

Facebook at the center of several controversies 479957

Documents leaked by Haugen revealed several internal issues of the network, such as the allocation of a large part of the budget to keep teenagers on the platform and plans to “profit at any cost”, even if this implies spreading disagreements on the social network . The attack on the Capitol on January 6 revealed that several employees were frustrated that they had done nothing to stop things from getting out of hand.

The social network has been accused of knowing that it exercises negative impact on adolescent girls—usually leaving them dissatisfied with their bodies—and not taking concrete steps to combat this practice. Some vehicles even stamped the slides used by the platform to show the positive and harmful sides of the Instagram exposure.