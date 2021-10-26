10-friends-actors-who-died-and-you-didn't-know

7. Stan Kirsch

(Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros. .)

Who remembers that time when Monica took the virginity of an underage boy? Although this episode is never accepted on television today, in That of Nojinho, the first episode of the first season, she pretends to have 30 years at a college party and ends up meeting Ethan. He pretends to be in college and lies his age to her, since he’s actually just 22 years old. They sleep together and as soon as Monica discovers the real situation, the relationship actually ends. However, what few people know is that

Stan Kirsch, the actor who played Ethan, passed away in January 2017, to the 51 years old.

6. Audra Lindley

(Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.)

Despite appearing in just one episode of Friends, Audra Lindley also made her mark on series, being a key part of Phoebe’s arc. The One With Phoebe’s Daddy is the ninth episode of season two and shows the actress living Frances , the character’s adoptive grandmother (although in that line of the series it’s not yet revealed that Pheebs is adopted). Thanks to Frances and her photo album, Phoebe ends up meeting her real father, Frank, and, consequently, her half-brother, Frank Jr. The actress died in 1024, to the 71 years, after a tiring and long battle with leukemia, and unfortunately could not see how his small participation in sitcom was important to Phoebe’s development.

5. Ron Glass (Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.) Ron Glass was more connected to the Ross story in his brief appearance in Friends. In the series, he played a lawyer who was somewhat impatient but very smart when he saw someone who could make him good money — which explains why Ross is “one of his favorite clients.” The character has been divorced twice in a year, from both Emily and Rachel, and Russell springs into action on the show just as the character refuses to have a third separation in his history, but whose attitude of “pushing things with the belly” starts to mess up all of Rachel’s plans. Despite the quick appearance, Glass also deserves to be remembered here, having passed away in November 2015 to the 71 years old. 4. Taylor Negron

(Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.)

When Monica was chasing her dream of being a chef, she faced quite a rock in her shoe: Allesandro. Here, we follow the character’s brief journey as a restaurant reviewer for Chelsea Reporter. And, when writing the negative review of Allesandro’s, an Italian gastronomy place, the owner starts to chase her, trying to convince her to change her opinion. The character even visits her at her apartment, when Monica discovers that his food is bad because he doesn’t really know how to cook. From a somewhat strange relationship, a job proposal emerges: that Monica is his newest chef. Allessandro was played by Taylor Negron, who was diagnosed with liver cancer in 1997 and died in 2008, to the 24 years. 3. Joel Beeson (Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.) You sure remember when Joey felt threatened at one of his jobs by a young man dressed as a cowboy, who curiously managed to spray perfume on more customers than Joey. Before playing Dr. Drake in the hit soap Days of our Lives, the character worked on a department store where he had only one task: getting customers to let him “spray” perfume on them. In the episode That of Mother’s Milk , right at the beginning of the second season, he ends up meeting his new co-worker: Hombre Man, a tall, charming and good-talking guy with the clientele. Unfortunately Joel Beeson, the actor who played the character, died in October 2016 with just 51 years old.