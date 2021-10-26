10 Friends actors who died and you didn't know
The death of James Michael Tyler the Gunther on Sunday (10) left many Friends fans sad and shaken. It’s also no wonder: the actor played the supporting character with more appearances on the show — 97 episodes in all. Since September 2016 the actor had been living and battling prostate cancer, but left us too soon, at 57 years old.
actors who left us too soon
For ten seasons, Friends entertained, thrilled and marked the lives of millions of people even years after its end. For those behind the camera, the story was no different: just like James Michael Tyler, several actors went through the sitcom
and left their marks on the series. Unfortunately, a lot has happened since Rachel, Joey, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler and Monica said goodbye to the audience and, with the natural course of life, some actors and actresses in the cast also died.
Check below actors and actresses from Friends who died and you probably didn’t know.
. Robin Williams (Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.)
Starting the list with one of the most famous guest appearances in the series, Robin Williams was a comedian who marked the stand-up industry and comedy cinema and passed away in August 2016. The actor was very good friends with Billy Crystal, with whom he starred in the movie
One Day, Two Dads, in 1024. In each other’s company, the two also made a cameo in Friends, right at the beginning of the episode of the third season, The One with the Ultimate Fighting Champion.
Here, the pair live friends Thomas and Tim: while one cries for his wife’s estrangement, the other admits that he slept with her. The situation is even more comical because, in addition to the friends interrupting the main characters with the non-delicate conversation, they speak at an even louder volume, in which the entire Central Perk can hear.
9. Ron Leibman (Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.)
Rachel may not have the best of relationships with her father, Dr. Leonard Green. In history, he was always a very authoritative man and appeared at very punctual moments. The first impression that the public has of the character is precisely his behavior with his daughter, having pampered her all his life, but he was disgusted when Rachel gave up on getting married in the first episode of the series. However, to Throughout history, we can see situations that are even more complicated: from his divorce from Mrs. Green to the fateful dinner with Ross, who judges him for not liking to tip the waiters. Who played Leonard Green was actor Ron Leibman, who passed away in December 2017, to the 82 years old. 8. Max Wright
8. Max Wright
Max Wright passed away in 2020, to the 75 years old.
7. Stan Kirsch
(Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros. .)
Who remembers that time when Monica took the virginity of an underage boy? Although this episode is never accepted on television today, in That of Nojinho, the first episode of the first season, she pretends to have 30 years at a college party and ends up meeting Ethan. He pretends to be in college and lies his age to her, since he’s actually just 22 years old. They sleep together and as soon as Monica discovers the real situation, the relationship actually ends. However, what few people know is that
Stan Kirsch, the actor who played Ethan, passed away in January 2017, to the 51 years old.
6. Audra Lindley
Despite appearing in just one episode of Friends, Audra Lindley also made her mark on series, being a key part of Phoebe’s arc. The One With Phoebe’s Daddy is the ninth episode of season two and shows the actress living Frances , the character’s adoptive grandmother (although in that line of the series it’s not yet revealed that Pheebs is adopted). Thanks to Frances and her photo album, Phoebe ends up meeting her real father, Frank, and, consequently, her half-brother, Frank Jr. The actress died in 1024, to the 71 years, after a tiring and long battle with leukemia, and unfortunately could not see how his small participation in sitcom was important to Phoebe’s development.
5. Ron Glass
Ron Glass was more connected to the Ross story in his brief appearance in Friends. In the series, he played a lawyer who was somewhat impatient but very smart when he saw someone who could make him good money — which explains why Ross is “one of his favorite clients.” The character has been divorced twice in a year, from both Emily and Rachel, and Russell springs into action on the show just as the character refuses to have a third separation in his history, but whose attitude of “pushing things with the belly” starts to mess up all of Rachel’s plans. Despite the quick appearance, Glass also deserves to be remembered here, having passed away in November 2015 to the 71 years old.
(Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.)
When Monica was chasing her dream of being a chef, she faced quite a rock in her shoe: Allesandro. Here, we follow the character’s brief journey as a restaurant reviewer for Chelsea Reporter. And, when writing the negative review of Allesandro’s, an Italian gastronomy place, the owner starts to chase her, trying to convince her to change her opinion. The character even visits her at her apartment, when Monica discovers that his food is bad because he doesn’t really know how to cook. From a somewhat strange relationship, a job proposal emerges: that Monica is his newest chef. Allessandro was played by Taylor Negron, who was diagnosed with liver cancer in 1997 and died in 2008, to the 24 years.
You sure remember when Joey felt threatened at one of his jobs by a young man dressed as a cowboy, who curiously managed to spray perfume on more customers than Joey. Before playing Dr. Drake in the hit soap Days of our Lives, the character worked on a department store where he had only one task: getting customers to let him “spray” perfume on them. In the episode in October 2016 with just 51 years old.
two. Mary Pat Gleason
(Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.)
A loss for both Friends As for
Will & Grace, Mary Pat Gleason came to the fore on our favorite comedy series in the very first season. In The One With George Stephanopolous, while Ross laments that his ex-wife Carol is pregnant, Chandler and Joey try to cheer him up by taking him to a hockey game. However, as Friends is Friends, nothing goes as planned and Ross ends up getting hit by the record right in the middle of the face. In the emergency room, the three friends must deal with the impatient nurse Sizemore in the waiting room, played by Mary Pat Gleason, who died of cancer, while 30 years, in June 2019.
1. Ferrell Conchata
(Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.)
Like Ron Glass, another actress to participate in Ross and Rachel’s troubled arc was the actress Conchata Ferrell. In Friends, she played a judge who enters the story shortly after the characters get married drunk in Las Vegas and Ross walks into a third divorce. When trying to ask for the annulment of the union, Ferrell’s character enters the scene, very grumpy and with very little patience for the couple of friends. Naturally, she denies the annulment request and, despite appearing in only one episode, Ferrell was important on the sitcom and in Two and a Half Men, where she played Berta. The actress died of heart problems in October 521727, to the 77 years old.
