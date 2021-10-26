Hawk Archer | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

Marvel continues on its mission to redeem itself with the neglected Avengers and highlight the heroes who have never had their place in the sun over these more than ten years of films. After the feature that explored more of Black Widow’s past, it’s time for Gavião Arqueiro to have his story expanded to prove that he is much more than just a guy with a bow.

The series Gavião Arqueiro debuts in November almost as a great Christmas special from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU) and expanding a little more than the people know Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) beyond his great aim and his sarcasm. For that, let’s get to know his teacher side as he tutors a new heroine and tries to get home in time to spend the holiday season with his wife and kids.

New series will focus on the more human side of Gavião and turn him into the teacher of a new heroine (Image: Press Release/Marvel Studios)

And we know how much this is important to him. We’ve already seen some of the hero’s relationship with his family—so much so that it was used to justify his transformation into the homicidal maniac who traveled the world killing bad guys in Avengers: Ultimatum under the moniker of Ronin. And, it seems, part of this story will serve as a hook for the series, with this bloody past coming back to the surface for what could be the farewell of Gavião Arqueiro of the MCU. Or is it not?

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Hawkeye: Cast

So far, little has been said about the cast of Gavião Arqueiro, with only one or two more concrete names having been released. Obviously, we have the return of Jeremy Renner in the main role taking on the role of Clint Barton more than Gavião Arqueiro. This differentiation is important, not least because it is believed that the central theme of the series will be the passing of a baton (or arc, in this case) to a new heroine, who should inherit the nickname.

This is Kate Bishop, who will be played by actress Hailee Steinfeld. From what the trailer shows, she’s going to venture around New York playing vigilante in Ronin’s costume—until she crosses Barton’s path and reveals just how much trouble she’s gotten herself into. After all, by adopting the identity used by Gavião during the five years of the blip, she simply attracted all enemies to her and now she will need help to stay alive.

Kate Bishop will cross paths with Clint Barton and must be its successor (Image: Disclosure/Marvel Studios)

Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!

Of course the story of Bishop must be bigger than that. First, in the comic books, she is actually coached by Barton and becomes Gaviã Arqueira, a member of the Young Avengers team. In addition, we also know that actress Vera Farmiga will play her mother, Eleanor Bishop, who has a very important role in her comic books. How much of this should be adapted in the series is still uncertain, but it is a good indication of what may come. , who will play Maya Lopez, the deaf assassin Eco. So far, we’ve seen absolutely nothing about her other than a measly close-up of her face in one of the trailers, so we have no idea what her appearance on the show will be like.

Even because, in the comics, Eco is a very dubious character. She is more connected to Daredevil than to Hawkeye, having been the girlfriend of the Man Without Fear at the same time that she also tried to kill him at the behest of the King of Crime. It was after this romance failed that she disappeared and, years later, returned as Ronin — a title that was adopted by Barton later on.

Thus, Maya’s role within

Hawkeye is a huge mystery. The official description of the series treats her as an assassin, but none of the official promotional materials portray the character as the great villain of the story. And given that a spin-off for the Disney+ character has already been confirmed in the future, it’s likely that the real threat is whoever is behind it.

A Maya Lopez’s only appearance so far has been in a quick frame in the trailer (Image: Playback/Marvel Studios)

That’s where we can have the character of Vera Farmiga being revealed as the great criminal mind behind everything, which justifies Kate Bishop’s urgency in allying herself with the hero.

In addition, Hawkeye will still have Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, Maya’s father, and actor Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne. In the comics, Duquesne is the villain Swordsman, who is nothing more than the mentor and responsible for training Barton. Will we have something like this on the way? Another suspicion is that we will have the villain Clown being presented and possibly played by the Irishman Fra Fee.

Finally, there is a big doubt whether or not we will have Florence Pugh showing up as Yelena Belova. As shown in the post-credit scene of Black Widow, the spy was given a mission by Countess Valentina allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) to kill Clint Barton, so it’s very likely that we’ll see Natasha’s younger sister showing up at some point and finding out how much her target was friends with the original Black Widow.

Lucky will be the big one star of the series (Image: Playback/Marvel Studios)

And let’s not forget about Jolt , the friendly dog ​​who will play the most important character in the entire series: Lucky, the Pizza Dog. This is the pet that is adopted by Gavião Arqueiro, becomes part of the family and, in the comics, stars in some of the best moments of the hero’s solo comic book.

Like this , this is the cast that we have confirmed so far in Gavião Arqueiro:

Clint Barton/Archer Hawk (Jeremy Renner) Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) Lucky the Pizza Dog (Jolt)

Maya Lopez/Eco (Alaqua Cox)

Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) Jack Duquesne/Swordsman (Tony Dalton)

William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon) Kazi/Clown (Fra Fee)

Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini)