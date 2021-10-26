health-creates-plan-to-fight-and-prevent-tuberculosis-by-2025

Last Friday (22), the Ministry of Health announced the National Plan for the End of Tuberculosis as a Public Health Problem – Strategies for 2021-2021. The purpose of the planning is to inform the state and municipal activities in relation to the disease and the goals for the coming years.

The Federal Government stipulated as a goal, until 2021, reducing the incidence of the disease to less than 10 cases for each 10 thousand inhabitants, and a decrease in mortality to one death each 22 One thousand people. For this, it will be necessary to focus on diagnosis, treatment and prevention.

Image: Reproduction/Anna Shvets/Pexels

“To achieve the goals of elimination of tuberculosis in Brazil by 2021, it will be It is necessary to strengthen strategies for maintaining diagnosis, treatment and prevention as essential services to the population, and to work in an engaged way to overcome the impacts of the pandemic and accelerate progress towards the commitments made”, says Gerson Pereira, director of the Department of Chronic Diseases and Sexually Transmitted Infections of the Ministry of Health.

The National Plan is based on the recommendations of the Strategy for the End WHO’s Tuberculosis (World Health Organization). The goal must be achieved through the division of three pillars: prevention and care for diagnosis, policies and support systems and the establishment of partnerships for research and incorporation of technologies.

TB is a disease that primarily affects the lungs. The bacteria responsible for the infection are spread by coughing or sneezing splash, and symptoms can include coughing (sometimes bloody), fever, night sweats, and weight loss. The treatment is long and depends on antibiotics.

Source: Government of Brazil