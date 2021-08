Airstrike on Afghanistan in the USA! Daesh-Khorasan organization was going to attack Kabul Airport

Airstrike on Afghanistan in the USA! Daesh-Khorasan organization was going to attack Kabul Airport

In the last-minute statement made by the US Central Forces (CENTCOM) Command, the DAESH-Khorasan organization, which is preparing to attack Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan… Click for more