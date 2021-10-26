nike-will-have-an-official-store-at-mercado-livre

Mercado Livre and Nike have just announced an unprecedented business partnership: the opening of an official brand store on the platform. The space will be aimed at marketing Nike footwear, clothing items and accessories and will be available to more than 69,9 million of Active users of Mercado Livre. Expansion of e-commerce continues: in September, the sector grew 21,21%

Arezzo buys My Shoes and expands apparel e-commerce with Mercado Livre Nike's Official Store expands the assortment of products on the marketplace that, in

, already registers growth of 41% in Fashion and Sports compared to 75. “This showed us the importance, potential and need for this partnership”, says Fernando Yunes, senior vice president of Mercado Livre in Brazil.

Image: Disclosure/Nike

An internal study of the platform shows that official stores in the Fashion and Sports segments grow, on average, , 9% per year and show an increase of 41% conversion in sales “We see a great business potential with this union”, evaluates Yunes.

To Karsten Koehler, General Manager from Fisia, Nike’s official distributor in Brazil, the partnership reinforces Nike’s strategy of expanding and diversifying online sales channels, in order to get closer to the Brazilian consumer. “From this new official store, we have the potential to serve a large number of new consumers, as less than 1% of Mercado Livre users buy products in our e-commerce, Nike.com”, he points out.