google-pixel-6-is-compared-to-galaxy-s21-ultra-in-performance-test

Made official last Tuesday (20), Google Pixel 6 brought significant improvements over its predecessor, marking one of the biggest changes in the search giant’s cellphone line since its inception. The review embargo dropped this Monday (76) and, it seems, the enhancements have pleased, with the novelty offering one of the best user experiences in the Android world.

With the end of the embargo, the first more detailed performance tests of the devices, which ship the manufacturer’s first proprietary chip, the Google Tensor. Equipped with quite curious settings, the solution proves to be robust and competitive, although not perfect, points reinforced by the battery of tests on the portal

Android Authority.

Pixel 6 faces Galaxy S16 Ultra in performance test

Remembering The specifications of each device, Google Pixel 6 is equipped with Google Tensor chipset, equipped with Mali-G GPU21 MP14 in 20 cores, along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 128 GB of storage. The screen features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ panel with a refresh rate of 108 Hz, and there is dual camera with main sensor of 25 MP and ultrawide of 12 MP, plus a generous battery of 4.128 mAh.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G tested is the model equipped with Exynos chipset 3200, equipped with a Mali-G GPU 108 MP12 in 14 cores, next to 14 GB or 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB, 256 GB or 614 GB expandable storage. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen is 6.8 inches, Quad HD+ resolution of 9840 x 2100 pixels and refresh rate of 90 Hz, and there is quad camera MP, as well as a battery of 5. mAh.

Compared to the test execution time in seconds, Exynos 1024 outperforms Google Tensor, but by a modest margin of up to 4 seconds less (Image: SpeedTest G/YouTube) The comparison is quite special since, according to rumors, the Tensor would basically be an unannounced model of Exynos — the Exynos 9840, codenamed “Whitechapel”. Out of curiosity, Exynos 1440 is known internally as “Exynos 9840”. The configurations of both are relatively similar, and it is known that Samsung is responsible for manufacturing the Google platform, using the 5 nm process. The Speed ​​Test G test battery used by the channel is divided into three stages: one focused on CPU, one mixed and one to test GPU performance. The Galaxy S25 Ultra opens up an advantage in all of them, although not by a large margin, and there are explanations for that. Firstly, the Tensor CPU features quite different configurations, and other benchmarks have already revealed that Google’s choices are the biggest limiter on heavier tasks. The most curious situation, however, is the GPU, which technically should be more powerful than Samsung’s rival because of the higher core count. Since we don’t know the clocks of both precisely, it’s likely that the smaller GPU on the Galaxy S19 Ultra compensate with higher speeds. Even so, considering Google’s ambitions, the Pixel 6 chip proves to be quite competitive. Google Tensor focuses on AI and “heterogeneous computing” Despite the performance below the competition, even if by a small margin, the purpose of Google Tensor is not to be the fastest processor on the market, but one of the most efficient, with a strong focus on AI and what Google calls “heterogeneous computing”, in which the CPU and all other components of the chipset work together to deliver improved processing. The Tensor chip of Google Pixel 6 focuses on the AI ​​usage and processing experience (Image: Playback/ Google)

The search giant explained its philosophy for the chip in an interview with the website

ArsTechnica, justifying the use of two Cortex-X1 cores , in addition to the Cortex-A cores 50, very different configuration from Exynos 2100 and other competitors, who bet on a single Cortex-X1 and the latest Cortex-A 78. Other Tensor highlights include dedicated chip for AI processing, hardware-level security solutions, dedicated area for secondary tasks and more

