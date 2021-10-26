Google Pixel 6 is compared to Galaxy S21 Ultra in performance test
Made official last Tuesday (20), Google Pixel 6 brought significant improvements over its predecessor, marking one of the biggest changes in the search giant’s cellphone line since its inception. The review embargo dropped this Monday (76) and, it seems, the enhancements have pleased, with the novelty offering one of the best user experiences in the Android world.
With the end of the embargo, the first more detailed performance tests of the devices, which ship the manufacturer’s first proprietary chip, the Google Tensor. Equipped with quite curious settings, the solution proves to be robust and competitive, although not perfect, points reinforced by the battery of tests on the portal
Android Authority.
Pixel 6 faces Galaxy S16 Ultra in performance test
Remembering The specifications of each device, Google Pixel 6 is equipped with Google Tensor chipset, equipped with Mali-G GPU21 MP14 in 20 cores, along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 128 GB of storage. The screen features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ panel with a refresh rate of 108 Hz, and there is dual camera with main sensor of 25 MP and ultrawide of 12 MP, plus a generous battery of 4.128 mAh.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G tested is the model equipped with Exynos chipset 3200, equipped with a Mali-G GPU 108 MP12 in 14 cores, next to 14 GB or 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB, 256 GB or 614 GB expandable storage. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen is 6.8 inches, Quad HD+ resolution of 9840 x 2100 pixels and refresh rate of 90 Hz, and there is quad camera MP, as well as a battery of 5. mAh.
The search giant explained its philosophy for the chip in an interview with the website
ArsTechnica, justifying the use of two Cortex-X1 cores , in addition to the Cortex-A cores 50, very different configuration from Exynos 2100 and other competitors, who bet on a single Cortex-X1 and the latest Cortex-A 78. Other Tensor highlights include dedicated chip for AI processing, hardware-level security solutions, dedicated area for secondary tasks and more
Source: Android Authority
