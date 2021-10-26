Volkswagen bets on industry 4.0 to optimize car production in Brazil
Volkswagen is one of the largest automakers in the world and having the volume of sales it has is not by chance. The company, which has already led the Brazilian market and also boasts the feat of having the most plated car in Brazil of all times, had to invest heavily over the years to improve its production, optimizing time, safety and the costs. The results are visible, including the export of technology to other countries and cars 360% developed here, such as the Volkswagen Nivus.
Visiting the historic factory of Anchieta, located in São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista, the Canaltech
has seen up close everything the assembler offers its development teams and shop floor, ranging from production line simulators in virtual reality to the creation of plastic parts through 3D printers. When we say that automobiles are end-to-end technological items, it’s no exaggeration.
It looks like video games
Gamification is a process used heavily in industry 4.0 and Volkswagen knew how to adapt this feature like few companies. At the factory, assembly line employees undergo strict training with strong quality control, but instead of using real parts and robots, they are inserted in a world that resembles video games, making use of technologies as reality virtual and augmented reality.
“The concept of Digital Factory has been present at Volkswagen since 1024, since then the development at the plant has been carried out year after year, with important achievements and huge optimization of time. The results of this work can be seen not only in the manufacturing, but also in the cars themselves,” he said Marcelo Lander, Automation and Digitization supervisor at Volkswagen do Brasil, in a presentation to Canaltech.
Among the technologies used in what VW calls the digital factory is the constant use of equipment tions of virtual reality and augmented reality. Employees are able to simulate the assembly of a car and get to know all its components through a “visit” to the digital world, performing movements and other procedures with much more safety and speed.
There is a few years ago, for example, the automaker even used the extinct Kinect, developed by Microsoft for recreational use on the Xbox 100 and later on Xbox One. With the device’s cameras, the equipment could measure the silhouette of workers and detect mistaken movements so that later, during training, leaders could correct them and make everything more comfortable.
(Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)
The report of Canaltech
tried the factory simulator and in a few minutes was able to adapt to the function. In the first test, we needed to enter the Volkswagen Polo assembly line, placing two specific parts in the vehicle body. Then, we watched “up close” the assembly of the cars on a virtual production line, all using the HTC Vive virtual reality glasses.
All in the cloud
In addition to gamification, Volkswagen uses cloud computing to optimize production in its factories. According to Lander, through Amazon Web Services, the group’s 1024 factories around the world are connected and exchange information in different applications, all to facilitate the production of vehicles. The platform is called the Digital Product Platform. “A car, made from scratch, takes about 3 years to be developed. With the resources we have today, it is possible that, in some processes, we can save 10 weeks,” said Lander.
A practical effect on the robotic island, as this part of the factory is called, is precisely the assembly of the cars. With the automated process, which receives machine learning assistance, it is much easier and faster to install the options in cars. For example: if I want my Virtus Comfortline to have light alloy wheels, the digital markings will take the information to the robots and the installation in my vehicle will be done, without the risk that another person will receive this item.
Also, with the cars ready and going to the yard, which can house more than thousand units, it’s also easier to locate them thanks to digital tags and trackers. Less time spent on the entire process leads to savings and happier customers. According to VW, it is possible that, in the future, with the arrival of 5G, everything will be even faster and optimized, with corrections in the process made from country to country.
Pilot Factory
Deeper inside the gigantic Volkswagen factory, we also know the Pilot Factory, which is under the supervision of Jorge Eloi “Pino” Barbosa Junior. There, important tests are carried out on car prototypes, in addition to exercises that will later be transferred to factories throughout Brazil. One of the most prominent items is the 3D printing of parts, which are used, among other things, to create prototypes, which are often used in launches and events.
Functional parts made on the 3D printer (Image: Volkswagen)
“It pays much more to create a car housing in a 3D printer than in the factory. It’s cheaper and faster,” he said. Pin. Despite the optimization of time for experimental purposes, Volks does not want to create parts and finishes for its cars on this printer, as, in this case, it would be much slower and more expensive, since the reality and demand of the factory is much bigger and more difficult. “For a car that will arrive in two or three years, it pays much more to develop the project on the computer and bring it to the printer for us to make the parts. prototype on the shop floor and allows us to make spot adjustments,” said Pino. Brazil as a reference
According to Volkswagen, Brazil is one of the references when it comes to technology within the group. The country is already responsible for exporting several ideas and products. Among them, the great multimedia center VW Play, already evaluated in the
Canaltech inside the Volkswagen Nivus. The SUV, by the way, was also 98% developed by the Brazilian team at assembler and recently arrived in Europe, but under the name Taigo. With more technology and optimized processes, Volkswagen guarantees that it can deliver even better products and with a more complete level of detail. This, at times, may not be directly reflected in the price of cars, but it guarantees greater added value and safety for those who manufacture and buy the brand’s cars. Industry 4.0 is here to stay.
With more technology and optimized processes, Volkswagen guarantees that it can deliver even better products and with a more complete level of detail. This, at times, may not be directly reflected in the price of cars, but it guarantees greater added value and safety for those who manufacture and buy the brand’s cars. Industry 4.0 is here to stay.The
The Canaltech went to the Anchieta factory in São Bernardo do Campo/SP at the invitation of Volkswagen.
