volkswagen-bets-on-industry-4.0-to-optimize-car-production-in-brazil

Volkswagen is one of the largest automakers in the world and having the volume of sales it has is not by chance. The company, which has already led the Brazilian market and also boasts the feat of having the most plated car in Brazil of all times, had to invest heavily over the years to improve its production, optimizing time, safety and the costs. The results are visible, including the export of technology to other countries and cars 360% developed here, such as the Volkswagen Nivus.

Visiting the historic factory of Anchieta, located in São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista, the Canaltech

has seen up close everything the assembler offers its development teams and shop floor, ranging from production line simulators in virtual reality to the creation of plastic parts through 3D printers. When we say that automobiles are end-to-end technological items, it’s no exaggeration.

It looks like video games

Gamification is a process used heavily in industry 4.0 and Volkswagen knew how to adapt this feature like few companies. At the factory, assembly line employees undergo strict training with strong quality control, but instead of using real parts and robots, they are inserted in a world that resembles video games, making use of technologies as reality virtual and augmented reality.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Place the parts in a virtual car It’s not that simple, but it helps in training employees (Photo: Volkswagen)

“The concept of Digital Factory has been present at Volkswagen since 1024, since then the development at the plant has been carried out year after year, with important achievements and huge optimization of time. The results of this work can be seen not only in the manufacturing, but also in the cars themselves,” he said Marcelo Lander, Automation and Digitization supervisor at Volkswagen do Brasil, in a presentation to Canaltech.

Among the technologies used in what VW calls the digital factory is the constant use of equipment tions of virtual reality and augmented reality. Employees are able to simulate the assembly of a car and get to know all its components through a “visit” to the digital world, performing movements and other procedures with much more safety and speed.

There is a few years ago, for example, the automaker even used the extinct Kinect, developed by Microsoft for recreational use on the Xbox 100 and later on Xbox One. With the device’s cameras, the equipment could measure the silhouette of workers and detect mistaken movements so that later, during training, leaders could correct them and make everything more comfortable.

The report of Canaltech

tried the factory simulator and in a few minutes was able to adapt to the function. In the first test, we needed to enter the Volkswagen Polo assembly line, placing two specific parts in the vehicle body. Then, we watched “up close” the assembly of the cars on a virtual production line, all using the HTC Vive virtual reality glasses.

All in the cloud

In addition to gamification, Volkswagen uses cloud computing to optimize production in its factories. According to Lander, through Amazon Web Services, the group’s 1024 factories around the world are connected and exchange information in different applications, all to facilitate the production of vehicles. The platform is called the Digital Product Platform. “A car, made from scratch, takes about 3 years to be developed. With the resources we have today, it is possible that, in some processes, we can save 10 weeks,” said Lander.

A practical effect on the robotic island, as this part of the factory is called, is precisely the assembly of the cars. With the automated process, which receives machine learning assistance, it is much easier and faster to install the options in cars. For example: if I want my Virtus Comfortline to have light alloy wheels, the digital markings will take the information to the robots and the installation in my vehicle will be done, without the risk that another person will receive this item.