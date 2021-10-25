rheumatoid-arthritis-vaccine-works-in-the-laboratory-and-could-become-a-reality

In the search for alternatives for people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis — an autoimmune disease that causes pain and, at the moment, cannot be cured — researchers of the United States have developed a potential vaccine against the condition. In pre-clinical tests, the immunizing agent promoted an improvement in the bone quality of the animals and can bring long-term benefits to the vaccinated, the scientists involved bet.

According to researchers at the University of Toledo, the potential vaccine can help both in preventing arthritis and in treatment, if it demonstrates the same benefits in humans. Published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the study may open a new chapter in the field of research on rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.

Not there is a cure for rheumatoid arthritis, only treatment

It is worth remembering that rheumatoid arthritis is one of the most common autoimmune diseases and the condition tends to it occurs when the body’s immune system attacks an individual’s healthy tissues, particularly the lining of the joints in the hands, wrists, ankles, and knees.

According to potential vaccine researchers, the disease can affect up to 1% of the global population, which is equivalent to 90 millions of people in the world. “Despite its high prevalence, there is no cure and we don’t entirely know what causes it. This is true for almost all autoimmune diseases, which makes their treatment or prevention so difficult”, explains Ritu Chakravarti, a scientist and professor at the Faculty of Medicine and Life Sciences at the University of Toledo.

“If we manage to successfully place this vaccine in the clinic, it would be revolutionary”, points out the study’s main author. However, further studies are still needed for the formula against rheumatoid arthritis to be available on the market.

Potential Arthritis Vaccine

For years, Chakravarti studied a protein called -3-3- zeta and its role in immunological pathologies. Initially, scientists understood that this protein was a potential trigger for rheumatoid arthritis, but practice showed the opposite. In other words, the absence of this protein, induced in studies with animal models, caused early and severe arthritis in animals.

Based on this new understanding, the research team began testing with the potential vaccine against rheumatoid arthritis, seeking to increase the concentration of the protein in the body. Thus, the protein was cultivated in a bacterial cell, then purified and, finally, bottled with other compounds that ensured the stability of the formula.

According to the authors, the vaccine promoted a strong, immediate—but also long-lasting—response of the body’s innate immune system, providing protection against autoimmune disease. At least these were the effects observed in rodents. In addition to suppressing the development of arthritis, the vaccine also improved bone quality, which may indicate long-term benefits after immunization.