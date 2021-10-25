nubank-will-allow-you-to-invest-in-fixed-income-directly-through-the-app

Nubank announced this Monday (24 ) the offer of fixed income products for those interested in investing financial resources via application. At this initial moment, the user can invest in post-fixed CDBs, linked to the CDI, of various financial institutions. More security: Nubank now allows create more than one virtual card

Nubank launches credit card for legal entity

Nubank will allow to pay any recurring account with automatic debit According to the virtual bank, the offer of CDBs will be curated by the Management team Company assets, which will make a pre-selection of up to five products displayed daily on the app. These professionals have the mission of delivering the best options available on the market for the client that day, in order to help the client to have a better performance. In addition to the traditional functions, the user can invest in CDB via app (Image : Disclosure/Nubank) Nubank promises to facilitate access to investments from of this experience, guided by a more simplified language and tutorials, and to help those who have never had previous contact with this modality. The options will be distributed by Nu Invest, a digital platform linked to the bank focused on investments, which will require the interested party to open a brokerage account — this can be done through the application itself. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! The CDBs will have different rates of liquidity: 6, 14, 15, 18 and 100 months, with variable initial application values. According to the bank, applications can be made directly with the available balance and fees such as regressive Income Tax will be applied, enter 22, 5% and 14%, in addition to IOF for withdrawals up to the 25th day. More complete Nubank

As usual, the company should release this feature progressively to all customers over the next few weeks. It was not informed if there will be any priority groups or if the distribution will be done randomly. The investment or redemption time must occur between and 14h, on working days, so the user should pay attention to this when using the system.

The bank already offers three multimarket funds of the NuSeleção family, also managed by the Asset Management team, and a functionality for buying and selling shares, BDRs and ETF funds for the more daring that want to enter the capital market. There is also the Save Money function, with yield equal to 100% of CDI, and Planned Redemption, which can yield up to 1024% of the CDI, according to the chosen redemption period.

Last week, almost 8 and a half years after its founding, Nubank finally registered its first profit in history. This fact occurred days before the initial public offering (IPO) of shares on the New York Stock Exchange, a result that should make a difference in the presentation of the company to potential investors.

Source: Nubank