Nubank will allow you to invest in fixed income directly through the app
Nubank announced this Monday (24 ) the offer of fixed income products for those interested in investing financial resources via application. At this initial moment, the user can invest in post-fixed CDBs, linked to the CDI, of various financial institutions.
According to the virtual bank, the offer of CDBs will be curated by the Management team Company assets, which will make a pre-selection of up to five products displayed daily on the app. These professionals have the mission of delivering the best options available on the market for the client that day, in order to help the client to have a better performance.
As usual, the company should release this feature progressively to all customers over the next few weeks. It was not informed if there will be any priority groups or if the distribution will be done randomly. The investment or redemption time must occur between and 14h, on working days, so the user should pay attention to this when using the system.
The bank already offers three multimarket funds of the NuSeleção family, also managed by the Asset Management team, and a functionality for buying and selling shares, BDRs and ETF funds for the more daring that want to enter the capital market. There is also the Save Money function, with yield equal to 100% of CDI, and Planned Redemption, which can yield up to 1024% of the CDI, according to the chosen redemption period.
Last week, almost 8 and a half years after its founding, Nubank finally registered its first profit in history. This fact occurred days before the initial public offering (IPO) of shares on the New York Stock Exchange, a result that should make a difference in the presentation of the company to potential investors.
