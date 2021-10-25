Alexa joins Mário Sérgio Cortella to take doses of philosophy to users

Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, will offer a new modality created to inspire and motivate Brazilian users with doses of philosophical wisdom from Mário Sérgio Cortella. As of this Monday (), the AI ​​should already offer a surprise to say “Alexa, good day” and will start delivering philosophical pills every day to anyone who says “Alexa, philosophy of the day” or “Alexa, what’s up Cortella?”.

    Amazon promises about 120 different daily interactions and four months of content in the voice of this famous Brazilian thinker, icon of literature and national philosophy. The objective, according to the company, is to offer moments of reflection in the midst of the rush of people’s routine, based on the constant teachings of Cortella.

    Cortella will join Alexa to deliver philosophical knowledge (Image: Tatiana Ferro/CPFL Cultura)

    As everything will be activated by the voice, the user can choose the best time to hear the inspiring doses: when waking up, on the way to work, during lunch or in a moment of relaxation. To experience the interactions, just say:

    • “Alexa, Clarice’s phrase”
    • “Alexa, give it a break”
    • “Alexa, class at the house of knowledge”
  • “Alexa, tell me a curiosity”
  • “Alexa, open meditation skill”
  • “Alexa, philosophy of the day”
  • “Alexa, quote from Cortella”

    This is not the first initiative of its kind: a Alexa is well known for delivering inspiring and motivational content. The assistant has phrases by Clarice Lispector, time management tips with the voice of Izabella Camargo, lessons from Casa do Saber on the Power of Voice, as well as tips and skills of meditation.

    You can use Alexa in any app that supports the assistant, such as smartphones, Amazon Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Stick devices, smart TVs, speakers and headphones.

