Alexa joins Mário Sérgio Cortella to take doses of philosophy to users
Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, will offer a new modality created to inspire and motivate Brazilian users with doses of philosophical wisdom from Mário Sérgio Cortella. As of this Monday (), the AI should already offer a surprise to say “Alexa, good day” and will start delivering philosophical pills every day to anyone who says “Alexa, philosophy of the day” or “Alexa, what’s up Cortella?”.
Amazon promises about 120 different daily interactions and four months of content in the voice of this famous Brazilian thinker, icon of literature and national philosophy. The objective, according to the company, is to offer moments of reflection in the midst of the rush of people’s routine, based on the constant teachings of Cortella.