Febraban's Digital Security Week guides the population about bank scams
The Brazilian Federation of Banks (FEBRABAN), together with 25 banks associated with Acrefi (National Association of Credit, Financing and Investment Institutions), announced that this year’s 2nd edition of the Digital Security Week will be held every two days 13 The 29 October.
The event aims to promote awareness in society for the safe use of digital channels, guiding the population on how to prevent the main scams and digital frauds that are occurring currently. Banks such as Acrefi, Banco do Brasil, Banco Master, Banese, Bradesco, Caixa, Itaú Unibanco, Mercantil, Pan, Safra and Santander are some of the financial institutions with confirmed participation in the Digital Security Week.
During this period, participants will share tips on how to prevent the main scams and digital frauds, developing their own methods that will be shared with the hashtag #SemanadaSegurançaDigital.
Isaac Sidney, president of FEBRABAN, on the importance of the event:
(Image: Disclosure/FEBRABAN)
The week, which is in its fourth edition, is another of FEBRABAN’s projects to raise awareness about potential fraud. Another recent example is the Stop & Think #Pode ser Golpe campaign, launched in 10 October and aired in the form of commercials on open and closed TV networks. The initiative provides information and tips for bank customers to protect themselves from the main scams currently applied, such as the fake motoboy or card exchange.
Schedule
(Image: Disclosure/FEBRABAN)
During the Digital Security Week, speakers will make presentations focused on several important themes of Brazilian digital security, such as the construction of strong passwords, the care with which links are being accessed , data confirmation, use of two-factor authentication and many others.
Also, on 26 October, at 13h, a live on FEBRABAM YouTube will be broadcast that will detail frauds and digital scams, with guest appearances by singer Léo Santana; Adriano Volpini, director of the Executive Committee for Fraud Prevention at FEBRABAN and director of Corporate Security at Itaú Unibanco; and Eduardo Cotta, Digital Account Superintendent at Banco Inter.
Among the scams that will be addressed are the fake bank telephone exchange, the motoboy, scams that use false links, in addition to other social engineering techniques, which involve tricking the individual into providing sensitive information such as passwords and card numbers. In addition, the artist and executives will also share tips on how to prevent these crimes.
All events of the Digital Security Week can be seen on FEBRABAN’s AntiFraude website and on the institution’s social networks. The day’s live 26 will be broadcast on the Federation’s YouTube channel.
