febraban's-digital-security-week-guides-the-population-about-bank-scams

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (FEBRABAN), together with 25 banks associated with Acrefi (National Association of Credit, Financing and Investment Institutions), announced that this year’s 2nd edition of the Digital Security Week will be held every two days 13 The 29 October.

The event aims to promote awareness in society for the safe use of digital channels, guiding the population on how to prevent the main scams and digital frauds that are occurring currently. Banks such as Acrefi, Banco do Brasil, Banco Master, Banese, Bradesco, Caixa, Itaú Unibanco, Mercantil, Pan, Safra and Santander are some of the financial institutions with confirmed participation in the Digital Security Week.

During this period, participants will share tips on how to prevent the main scams and digital frauds, developing their own methods that will be shared with the hashtag #SemanadaSegurançaDigital.