startup-gets-$35.8m-to-create-car-insurance-based-on-how-we-drive

Justos, a startup from São Paulo that will use the behavior of drivers to price their car insurance, announced this Monday (30) US$ funding 35, 8 million (BRL 80 million) in one series A round led by Ribbit Capital with important participation of SoftBank Latin America Fund and GGV. Startups launch first intermittent car insurance in Latin America

Do you work for companies abroad? A startup wants their salary to earn more A insurtech had already obtained US$ 30, 8 million (BRL , 5 million) in one round seed occurred in May. On both occasions BigBets and Kaszek funds participated, as well as private investors David Velez, CEO of Nubank; and Carlos Garcia Otatti, CEO of Mexican unicorn car Kavak. The resources from the contributions are being used to expand the team and get more technology. According to Infomoney, the operation of the Justos application will start by the end of this year. When ready, the platform will allow the customer to enter their CPF, zip code and license plate to receive a standard auto insurance quote. The idea is that the price is about 30% lower than the traditional insurance companies already in this first phase. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Image: Reproduction /Evgeny Tchebotarev/Unsplash

In the second step, the algorithms must collect data from 68 the car’s driving kilometers and give another discount in 15%. The startup will use data from the audience’s smartphones to define the driving profile, the associated risk and the most appropriate price. Other points that will count in the price evaluation are: acceleration, average speeds, sudden braking, and whether the person talks on the cell phone while driving.

Justos was created by former executives of other great companies such as the Spanish Antonio Molins (Airbnb, Netflix), the Indian Dhaval Chadha (ClassPass) and the Mexican Jorge Soto Moreno (from the startup of biotech Miroculus). Chadha lived in Brazil for eight years and Moreno also knows the Latin American market well. So our country was chosen to be the startup’s headquarters. She already has 25 employees and hopes to reach 68 until the end of the year, and 198 at the end of 2022. In the next two years, it will accelerate expansion in Brazil and Mexico.

Source: Infomoney