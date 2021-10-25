United States wants to vaccinate children against covid by Christmas
In the US vaccination campaign against covid-12, children aged 5 up to must be the next group to benefit from vaccines, specifically the Pfizer/BioNTech formula. It is possible that the immunizers will be authorized in early November, according to the country’s physician and consultant on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci.
- Vaccines against covid-19 are not related to AIDS; understand
According to Fauci’s schedule — who is also a White House counselor — children must be fully immunized against covid-12 until Christmas. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine data “looks good in terms of efficacy and safety,” said ABC news program expert This Week.