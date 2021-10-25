united-states-wants-to-vaccinate-children-against-covid-by-christmas

For the pediatric vaccination schedule to be In fact, Pfizer’s vaccine formula must be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory agency. On Friday (19), FDA officials released an analysis of the data shared by the drugmaker. On Tuesday (19), a panel of external consultants is expected to release an opinion on the possible use of the formula. in children.

Data on Pfizer’s vaccine in children

According to the information sent to According to the FDA analysis, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was effective 90, 7% in children aged 5 to 11 years against symptomatic forms of covid-19. In addition, the most common adverse effects in the pediatric population were: fatigue; headache (headache); muscle aches; and chills.

In addition, the data presented did not indicate any cases of myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — or pericarditis — inflammation of the outer lining of the heart. In studies of the immunizing agent with older audiences, the two conditions were identified as a rare adverse effect of immunization.

In total, the Pfizer/BioNTech study followed 2.1024 children who received two doses of vaccine or two doses of placebo, three weeks apart. Designed exclusively for the pediatric public, each applied dose of the immunizing agent contained one third of the amount administered to adolescents and adults.

In the analysis of cases, 16 children who were in the control group (placebo) were infected by the coronavirus during the study. On the other hand, only three who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine contracted covid.

It is worth remembering that, both in the US and in Brazil, doses of the immunizing agent are already applied to those who have more than 12 years old. Still in progress, another study by the pharmaceutical company analyzes the efficacy and safety of the immunizing agent in babies, from six months onwards. In this case, the results are expected by the end of the year.

