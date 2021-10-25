Insiders Review | Netflix Reality entertains with manipulation and intensity
When you think that all possible reality show formats already exist, Netflix arrives with another surprising debut. The current program is Insiders, an original production from Spain that makes a great experiment with the participants. From the beginning, the young people chosen to participate in the attraction are tricked and manipulated, bringing an experience that, in practice, is somewhat weird.
- 15 most unlikely and clueless reality shows on Netflix
- 10 best unmissable reality shows to watch on streaming
- Is Brazil as good as the Brazilian version?