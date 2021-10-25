Insiders Review | Netflix Reality entertains with manipulation and intensity

The main premise of the series is that the participants believe they are in a casting for a supposed new reality show from Netflix, while actually they’ve been on it from the start. As part of this process, they need to spend a few days in a makeshift house, living together 15 for hours per day and monitored by cameras, theoretically without knowing it.

Movies, Series, Songs, Books and Magazines and free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,90 per month, with free trial for 30 days. What are you waiting for?

Attention: this article has Insiders spoilers!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The manipulation of the reality show production happens from beginning to end, which if it were in any other program would be a criticism negative. In Insiders, however, participants need to be tricked in order for the plan to work and the entertainment to be delivered. Arriving at that house, they still see the production moving around, talking to them, making supposed repairs to the set, among other things, while they get to know each other.

The choice of characters was crucial for the reality show to work, being all very intense and willing to do anything to qualify for the show and, after they discover the truth, win. The winner of the program will take home the amount of 90 thousand euros, and the participants spare no effort to outline their plans, such as the formation of alliances, promises and schemes that can harm one to benefit others.

The production also does not police itself to make everyone a fool. These plans involve putting an undercover actress among the participants to cause a little chaos, using a production person to pretend she was fired because of them, and even pretending that they are being monitored by surreal software that defines their characteristics and feelings 24 hours a day, ideal for deciding who will be selected or not.