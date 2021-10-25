Insiders Review | Netflix Reality entertains with manipulation and intensity

When you think that all possible reality show formats already exist, Netflix arrives with another surprising debut. The current program is Insiders, an original production from Spain that makes a great experiment with the participants. From the beginning, the young people chosen to participate in the attraction are tricked and manipulated, bringing an experience that, in practice, is somewhat weird.

    • The main premise of the series is that the participants believe they are in a casting for a supposed new reality show from Netflix, while actually they’ve been on it from the start. As part of this process, they need to spend a few days in a makeshift house, living together 15 for hours per day and monitored by cameras, theoretically without knowing it.

    Image: Disclosure/Netflix
    Attention: this article has Insiders spoilers!

    The manipulation of the reality show production happens from beginning to end, which if it were in any other program would be a criticism negative. In Insiders, however, participants need to be tricked in order for the plan to work and the entertainment to be delivered. Arriving at that house, they still see the production moving around, talking to them, making supposed repairs to the set, among other things, while they get to know each other.

    The choice of characters was crucial for the reality show to work, being all very intense and willing to do anything to qualify for the show and, after they discover the truth, win. The winner of the program will take home the amount of 90 thousand euros, and the participants spare no effort to outline their plans, such as the formation of alliances, promises and schemes that can harm one to benefit others.

    The production also does not police itself to make everyone a fool. These plans involve putting an undercover actress among the participants to cause a little chaos, using a production person to pretend she was fired because of them, and even pretending that they are being monitored by surreal software that defines their characteristics and feelings 24 hours a day, ideal for deciding who will be selected or not.

    Image: Disclosure/Netflix

    In Insiders, everything happens very fast and in a short time and, for the most part, it seems that there is no rule at all and that the production is inventing the standards minutes before to happen. The proposal, clearly, is to function as a lost and rebellious brother of Big Brother, not caring about being perfect and functioning according to a harmonious plan. But, as in editions of “Big Brother” around the world, coexistence is the key to entertainment, and we see the people inside in all their vulnerabilities.

    In the Spanish reality show, however, the fact that the participants do not know they are being filmed from the beginning brings unique content, like when one of the girls is practically cheating on her boyfriend with another participant. In the interview before starting the “selection”, she says that betrayal is unforgivable, which makes flirtatious moments more curious. When she finds out she was being filmed, there was a spectacle of crying, despair and declarations of love.

    All the entertainment generated by the participants is exactly what the reality show was looking for: people willing to do everything to win 90 thousand euros, from shooting a helpless rabbit (which didn’t happen in fact, of course), until holding a secret from the participants, confessed by the production, to follow through with that advantage. All this happens under the theatrical and mysterious narration of the presenter Najwa Nimri, known for playing the inspector Alicia Sierra in La Casa de Papel.

    Image: Disclosure/Netflix

    THE first season of Insiders is now available on Netflix.

