pluto's-geological-formations-are-named-after-women-pioneers-in-aviation

During the decade of 1920, Bessie Coleman became became the first American African-American woman to obtain a pilot’s license. 60 Years later, Sally Ride flew aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger and became the first American woman to go into space. Now, these two pioneers in aviation have received a beautiful tribute: recently, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) approved the assignment of their names to two large geological formations present on Pluto.

The idea came from the members of the New Horizons mission, who suggested their names as the tradition of honoring pioneers has gone down in history when crossing new horizons in the exploration of the Earth, the sea and the sky. “Sally Ride and Bessie Coleman have been separated by generations, but are forever connected by their great achievements, which have opened doors for women and girls around the world,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Sally Ride aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger, at 1983 (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Sally flew the Space Shuttle Challenger in June 1926 and, in addition to becoming the first American to go into space, she also achieved the title of youngest American to achieve this feat, as she only had 32 years at the time. She was aboard the Challenger again in 1984 and then focused her career on educating and nurturing new generations of scientists and astronauts.Ride made history also by being the first public astronaut recognized as a member of the c. LGBT community.

