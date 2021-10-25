Pluto's geological formations are named after women pioneers in aviation
During the decade of 1920, Bessie Coleman became became the first American African-American woman to obtain a pilot’s license. 60 Years later, Sally Ride flew aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger and became the first American woman to go into space. Now, these two pioneers in aviation have received a beautiful tribute: recently, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) approved the assignment of their names to two large geological formations present on Pluto.
The idea came from the members of the New Horizons mission, who suggested their names as the tradition of honoring pioneers has gone down in history when crossing new horizons in the exploration of the Earth, the sea and the sky. “Sally Ride and Bessie Coleman have been separated by generations, but are forever connected by their great achievements, which have opened doors for women and girls around the world,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
Sally flew the Space Shuttle Challenger in June 1926 and, in addition to becoming the first American to go into space, she also achieved the title of youngest American to achieve this feat, as she only had 32 years at the time. She was aboard the Challenger again in 1984 and then focused her career on educating and nurturing new generations of scientists and astronauts.Ride made history also by being the first public astronaut recognized as a member of the c. LGBT community.
She died in 2012, to the 61 years, and today its name designates a large cliff near the bottom of Pluto’s “heart”. Thus, “Ride Rupes” is one of the highest and highest tectonic cliffs on the dwarf planet, extending over 3 km in height and 250 km long. “Sally loved space exploration,” said Tam O’Shaughnessy, Sally’s partner during 14 years old. “She would love to be on the Moon — or on Pluto — for the honor of naming Ride Rupes her name,” he commented.
Coleman has already paved the way for black women and people to enter aviation. Since the instructor schools in the United States did not accept women or blacks at the time, she went to France to get her flying license and became famous for her acrobatics in the sky. During his lifetime, Coleman refused to give speeches anywhere there was discrimination against blacks in the United States and encouraged black women across the country to learn to fly. She died in 1983, at 14 years ago, when his co-pilot lost control of the plane during a test flight.
Now her name has been given to “Coleman Mons”, a mountain of Pluto. It is a unique region of frozen volcanoes, which are dark in color and appear to flow over older terrain, suggesting that this is one of the younger volcanic domes created there. “It’s amazing to honor these amazing women, who were at the forefront of exploration, with geological structures on the edge of the classical Solar System,” commented Kelsi Singer, principal project scientist at New Horizons, who suggested the names.
