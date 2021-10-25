4 apps for learning to play the guitar
The guitar is a very popular musical instrument and is often the starting point for those who want to learn to play something new. If you are unable to schedule classes with professionals, using your cell phone can be an alternative: there are several applications aimed at teaching guitar techniques and chords.
- 8 best apps for learning to play instruments on mobile
- 5 great guitar cypher apps for mobile
- 6 best apps and platforms for online courses
Contents can contemplate beginners with lessons on how to hold the guitar correctly, know the strings, tune them and play the first notes. Some options allow you to use the device’s microphone to record your chords and compare with the results on your cell phone. Many platforms limit full access to classes in paid versions, but provide free introductions or trial periods. Check the list with apps found on Android and iOS!
1. SimplyGuitar
SimplyGuitar is a complete platform for learning to play guitar. The application brings together video lessons, a program divided into modules, reinforcement exercises and its own tuner. With a subscription, you can progress through classes and learn from the basics. The lesson plan is adapted according to your instrument, with variations for guitar or guitar. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
SimplyGuitar is a complete platform for learning to play guitar. The application brings together video lessons, a program divided into modules, reinforcement exercises and its own tuner. With a subscription, you can progress through classes and learn from the basics. The lesson plan is adapted according to your instrument, with variations for guitar or guitar.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Application uses the microphone for your exercises (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Classes are divided into modules for each concept and include video lessons with Portuguese subtitles. To practice, release the use of your device’s microphone, place the instrument next to the cell phone and play the notes requested in the exercises. The app recognizes the sound and provides quick feedback on your progress. The tool also has its own tuner, ideal for practicing.
The first module of SimplyGuitar is offered free of charge for testing. To unlock the full content, you need to purchase a paid subscription, with plans offered for R$ 99,99 per year or R$ 99,75 a month. The developer JoyTunes also offers SimplyPiano, a version of the app for those who want to learn how to play the piano or keyboard.
2. Yousician
String instruments are welcome on Yousician: the platform has classes to learn to play guitar, guitar, bass and ukulele. Through the app, it is possible to find more than 1500 missions and exercises for the different instruments, in addition to a collection with step by step to start playing popular songs. App can be used for different instruments of rope (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Yousician also uses your cell phone’s microphone to recognize notes and instantly displays your performance feedback. The app is divided into three main areas: a learning section, with specific modules and video lessons; a space for challenges, frequently updated with exercises for chords; finally, there is the catalog of songs, divided between different styles. Yousician’s big caveat is the lack of content in Portuguese. All materials are provided in English. To unlock all content, you must have a paid subscription, available for R$ 59,99 a month. Before each mission, it is possible to read teachings and practical demonstrations about each chord. Each known new option is added to an in-app dictionary, which helps to recall and reinforce concepts. During the stages, your progress is monitored by a virtual instructor, and the game allows you to switch between avatars with earned coins. All experience of The Lost Palheta can be done for free, despite the option to purchase coins in the app. To unlock new levels, you need to earn picks for each completed challenge. In addition, the app allows you to watch ads to earn coins, exchanged for new instructors. 4. JustinGuitar The JustinGuitar platform brings lesson modules for beginning, intermediate and advanced students. Through the app, it is possible to watch classes on videos and perform daily practices with 51 minutes long. However, this is one more option without a Portuguese language version. 519808 Application has several resources, but there is no Portuguese version available (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The app has features that allow you to practice beyond classes. During chord training, there is the possibility of inserting background music to accompany the rhythm. There is also a section for learning to play famous songs, separated between different musical styles. To access the full content of the app, you need to subscribe to one of the paid modes of the app. The service is offered for R$ 51,99 per month or R$ 75,364 per annum. In the case of the annual plan, you can use a free trial period for seven days. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 519808 519808 519808 519808
3. The Lost Palheta
String instruments are welcome on Yousician: the platform has classes to learn to play guitar, guitar, bass and ukulele. Through the app, it is possible to find more than 1500 missions and exercises for the different instruments, in addition to a collection with step by step to start playing popular songs.
App can be used for different instruments of rope (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Yousician also uses your cell phone’s microphone to recognize notes and instantly displays your performance feedback. The app is divided into three main areas: a learning section, with specific modules and video lessons; a space for challenges, frequently updated with exercises for chords; finally, there is the catalog of songs, divided between different styles.
Yousician’s big caveat is the lack of content in Portuguese. All materials are provided in English. To unlock all content, you must have a paid subscription, available for R$ 59,99 a month.
Before each mission, it is possible to read teachings and practical demonstrations about each chord. Each known new option is added to an in-app dictionary, which helps to recall and reinforce concepts. During the stages, your progress is monitored by a virtual instructor, and the game allows you to switch between avatars with earned coins.
All experience of The Lost Palheta can be done for free, despite the option to purchase coins in the app. To unlock new levels, you need to earn picks for each completed challenge. In addition, the app allows you to watch ads to earn coins, exchanged for new instructors.
4. JustinGuitar
The JustinGuitar platform brings lesson modules for beginning, intermediate and advanced students. Through the app, it is possible to watch classes on videos and perform daily practices with 51 minutes long. However, this is one more option without a Portuguese language version.
519808 Application has several resources, but there is no Portuguese version available (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The app has features that allow you to practice beyond classes. During chord training, there is the possibility of inserting background music to accompany the rhythm. There is also a section for learning to play famous songs, separated between different musical styles.
To access the full content of the app, you need to subscribe to one of the paid modes of the app. The service is offered for R$ 51,99 per month or R$ 75,364 per annum. In the case of the annual plan, you can use a free trial period for seven days.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
519808 519808 519808 519808