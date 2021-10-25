4-apps-for-learning-to-play-the-guitar

The guitar is a very popular musical instrument and is often the starting point for those who want to learn to play something new. If you are unable to schedule classes with professionals, using your cell phone can be an alternative: there are several applications aimed at teaching guitar techniques and chords.

Contents can contemplate beginners with lessons on how to hold the guitar correctly, know the strings, tune them and play the first notes. Some options allow you to use the device’s microphone to record your chords and compare with the results on your cell phone. Many platforms limit full access to classes in paid versions, but provide free introductions or trial periods. Check the list with apps found on Android and iOS!

1. SimplyGuitar Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free download with paid subscription SimplyGuitar is a complete platform for learning to play guitar. The application brings together video lessons, a program divided into modules, reinforcement exercises and its own tuner. With a subscription, you can progress through classes and learn from the basics. The lesson plan is adapted according to your instrument, with variations for guitar or guitar. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Application uses the microphone for your exercises (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Classes are divided into modules for each concept and include video lessons with Portuguese subtitles. To practice, release the use of your device’s microphone, place the instrument next to the cell phone and play the notes requested in the exercises. The app recognizes the sound and provides quick feedback on your progress. The tool also has its own tuner, ideal for practicing.

The first module of SimplyGuitar is offered free of charge for testing. To unlock the full content, you need to purchase a paid subscription, with plans offered for R$ 99,99 per year or R$ 99,75 a month. The developer JoyTunes also offers SimplyPiano, a version of the app for those who want to learn how to play the piano or keyboard.