windows-10-gets-integrated-app-that-checks-windows-11-compatibility

Microsoft has started distributing the PC Health Check app (also known as “PC Health Check”) to Windows users 10 in this Monday (25). The program aims to evaluate the computer components and verify their compatibility with Win 11, released in final version in early October.

Regardless of whether you are interested in migrating to the new operating system or not, Microsoft wants you to see if you can make the transition — at least, that seems to be the idea of ​​resource distribution. The tool could already be downloaded manually from the official Microsoft website and does nothing more than check if there is compatibility with the new OS.

Microsoft program basically serves to check the PC’s compatibility with the new system operational (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

The resource arrives as part of the update KB, gradually distributed among users who are running Windows in version 2020 (released in May of 2020) or later. Obviously, Windows users 11 will not receive the app.

The first appearance of Verification of PC health happened in June of this year, but the debut was anything but smooth. The program, in addition to being imprecise, was nothing specific when diagnosing the lack of support.

Due to the problems and avalanche of complaints, Microsoft backed down and took the program off the air. Months later, the PC Health Check underwent further testing with members of the Windows Insider program and soon returned to the general public.

Although extremely useful (and important) for anyone intends to migrate operating systems, the program is not at all interesting for those who want to continue with Win 10 until the end of support (scheduled for 2020).

From all In this way, the compilation will be distributed gradually and it is likely that your computer has already received it. If updating is your wish, it’s worth checking if there are downloads available at Settings > Windows Update