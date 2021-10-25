TO IMPORT | Edifier X3 Earphone is even cheaper on AliExpress offer

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. With quality sound, good battery life and compact size, the Edifier X3 is a great all-wireless headset. It is a good solution for listening to music while exercising or making calls using the built-in microphone. Access AliExpress to buy these and other international products As well as other branded products — which has a very complete line of headphones — you can find the Edifier X3 for great prices on AliExpress. It is worth taking advantage of the offer below, where the model with USB-C connection is being sold at a discount. Buy Edifier X3 for R$ 84,30 | 6x BRL 24,78 About Edifier X3 Edifier X3 (Image: Disclosure/Edifier

The Edifier X3 is a Affordable model of totally wireless headphone that combines good quality with a low price, common characteristic of other products of the brand. It has a discreet design, being very compact, just like other devices in this category. With IPX5 protection, you can be calm when using the headphones during exercise, as it is resistant to sweat.

The battery is a positive point of the Edifier X3, holding up to 6 hours of continuous playback. With the possibility of recharging the headphones in the carrying case, this autonomy goes up to 15 hours. Or that is, it is possible to give up to three full charges to the headphones using the energy stored in the case. Only after this period will you need to connect the case to a power source.

A differential in this price range is the presence of touch controls. You can use some commands to pause the music, advance to the next track in the playlist, answer or reject calls and even activate your phone’s virtual assistant, be it Siri or Google Assistant.

