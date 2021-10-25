TO IMPORT | Edifier X3 Earphone is even cheaper on AliExpress offer

With quality sound, good battery life and compact size, the Edifier X3 is a great all-wireless headset. It is a good solution for listening to music while exercising or making calls using the built-in microphone.

As well as other branded products — which has a very complete line of headphones — you can find the Edifier X3 for great prices on AliExpress. It is worth taking advantage of the offer below, where the model with USB-C connection is being sold at a discount.

    About Edifier X3

    Edifier X3 (Image: Disclosure/Edifier

    • The Edifier X3 is a Affordable model of totally wireless headphone that combines good quality with a low price, common characteristic of other products of the brand. It has a discreet design, being very compact, just like other devices in this category. With IPX5 protection, you can be calm when using the headphones during exercise, as it is resistant to sweat.

    The battery is a positive point of the Edifier X3, holding up to 6 hours of continuous playback. With the possibility of recharging the headphones in the carrying case, this autonomy goes up to 15 hours. Or that is, it is possible to give up to three full charges to the headphones using the energy stored in the case. Only after this period will you need to connect the case to a power source.

    A differential in this price range is the presence of touch controls. You can use some commands to pause the music, advance to the next track in the playlist, answer or reject calls and even activate your phone’s virtual assistant, be it Siri or Google Assistant.

    Price is low on AliExpress

    For those thinking of buy a completely wireless headset for a low price, it’s worth checking out the current Edifier X3 promotion on AliExpress, where it can be imported for a lower price than what is currently found in Brazil.

    Is AliExpress Reliable?

    On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix.

    AliExpress works on the marketplace system, so like several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details such as the store’s overall rating and comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

    The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

    Delivery, import fees and refund

    On AliExpress, you have a full refund guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer a free return service, where you have 24 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and get your money back.

    As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times may be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 24 days) and reducing the shipping cost, which may even be free on some products.

    About taxation

    Although the Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, the which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

