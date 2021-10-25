amazfit-gtr-3,-gtr-3-pro-and-gts-3-officially-arrive-in-brazil

Amazfit — a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi — announced this Monday (24) the official launch of its new generation of smartwatches in the Brazilian market and brought three models to the country: the Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and Amazfit GTS 3.

Smart watches were made official on the global market on the day 11 from October and can now be officially purchased in our market through partner retailers of the brand.

The new wearables arrive in the country with the Zepp OS interface integrated and have several modes for monitoring physical activities. In addition, they are compatible with both Android and iOS phones, through a connection to the Google Fit and Apple Health apps, respectively.

The new wearables arrive in the country with the Zepp OS interface integrated and have several modes for monitoring physical activities. In addition, they are compatible with both Android and iOS phones, through a connection to the Google Fit and Apple Health apps, respectively.

(Image: Disclosure/Amazfit) The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro follows the classic pattern of the series, with a round dial and sophisticated design. It has an AMOLED screen of 1,39 inch with density of 341 ppi and Ultra HD resolution. The panel still offers a utilization of 150, 6% in relation to the body and the wearable has more than 75 integrated sports modes . According to the brand, your battery has the capacity of 419 mAh offers autonomy for up to 11 days of use on a single charge and it still has 2.3GB of internal storage, which can be used to save songs for playback. Amazfit GTR 3 (Image: Disclosure/Amazfit)

Like the Pro version, the Amazfit GTR 3 also has a circular dial, but comes with a slightly smaller screen, 1,39 inch. The battery is the same as the Pro version, ie 419 mAh, but the display is smaller and power management make the watch deliver a durability of up to 25 days with a single charge.

Amazfit GTS 3 (Image: Disclosure/Amazfit)

Finally, the Amazfit GTS 3 has a different design than the other two models — it gives up the circular design to adopt a square panel of 1,150 inch with ultra-HD resolution and density of 419 ppi — a slightly larger display than the GTR 3 Pro.

In common, the three versions have native Alexa voice command and support for monitoring sleep, heartbeat and other health aspects, such as the level of oxygen saturation in the blood, for example.

Price and availability 521902 (Image: Disclosure/Amazfit)

The three models are already available in the Brazilian market through virtual stores such as Amazon, Americanas or AliExpress. At the time of this publication, prices are R$1.051 for the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 and BRL 1.341 ,09 for the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro.