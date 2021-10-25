youtube-announces-that-poor-quality-children's-channels-will-be-demonetized

YouTube will be stricter with channels that call themselves children, but that have content of dubious quality, announced the company on Monday (166). Seeking to offer greater protection for children and teenagers, the platform states that it will demonetize creators who publish videos of wrongdoing, that encourage aggressive or dangerous behavior or that have a clear and persistent commercial interest.

It’s not today that YouTube tries to comb through creators who claim to be focused on children, but who only seek explore this younger audience. The first time a similar notice appeared was on the YouTube Kids app in August, however, now, the new rules start to apply in the general guidelines of the platform.

Change in the rules of monetization apply to channels that call themselves children or that frequently publish content aimed at this audience (Image: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash)

At the time, the change was the result of a series of manifestations by consumer protection entities, which accused content creators of not making clear their relationship with companies in videos related to products.

What is poor quality content? From November, monetization policies will embrace the new rules and cut gains on “made for kids” channels that often don’t produce content, in fact, produced for the little ones. This includes:

Videos with a clearly commercial purpose and that encourage consumption;

Material that encourages bad behavior (such as bullying, dishonesty, disrespect, bad eating habits, dangerous pranks and more);

Misleading, sensationalist or lying educational content;

Videos that include children’s characters in situations not suitable for children;

According to the statement, the videos will be evaluated by YouTube, either through the YouTube Partner Program algorithm or manually, by the platform’s moderation team. Concepts involving “poor quality” content are also constantly changing, the company says.

If you insist on the error, creators of children’s content can be removed or blocked from the Partners Program. YouTube, which cuts off the ability to make money from views and ad display. Those who may be subject to the new rules will receive an email notice to follow the changes more closely.

Closing Changes in the content recommendation algorithm may even imply a reflection on the part of youtuber, but they are not always sufficient to dictate a general change in behavior. The monetization rules, however, are more incisive and cause more glaring changes to the creations circulating on YouTube.

Protecting children is the top priority, says YouTube (Image: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

On the other hand, the good content creator by standards on YouTube tends to grow by support of the algorithm. The site announced that users with videos that encourage good behavior, learning, curiosity, creativity, and interaction with real-world issues (adapted, of course) will be driven by recommendations on the YouTube Kids app.

“Accountability is our number one priority on YouTube, and nothing is more important than protecting children,” scores YouTube.

By themselves, the changes don’t have much effect, but the novelty announced today is part of a larger set. Also in August, Google unveiled a number of features that YouTube was about to receive, such as tracking of total time consuming videos and stricter privacy rules.

According to YouTube, more changes could emerge over time, and that’s why it’s important to be aware of the platform’s future ads.

Source: YouTube