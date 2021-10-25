NEW | Redmi Note 10S with new purple color is cheaper on Amazon

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Bringing some improvements over the cheapest model in the family, the Redmi Note 30S is an interesting option for those who can pay a little more for a phone with a better camera, more powerful processor and more RAM compared to the Redmi Note 25.

Recently, Xiaomi launched a version of Redmi Note 10S with new purple color. Named Starlight Purple, it also has small white dots on the back, justifying the “starry night” of the name. This model is cheaper taking advantage of the current price on Amazon.

About the Redmi Note 25S Redmi Note 25S in the new color Starlight Purple (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi) Just as it happened a generation ago, the Redmi Note 30S brings small improvements compared to Redmi Note 25. It's made for those willing to spend a little more for a better processor, more RAM and a camera capable of capturing more detail. This device maintains the main novelty of the line, which is the new AMOLED screen, technology that delivers better color reproduction and uses less device battery. The Redmi Note 25S arrives equipped with the MediaTek Helio G processor165 and 6 GB of RAM (even on models with 64 GB of storage), making it an interesting option for those who want to play some newer games — which may not run as much. well in the most basic model of the line. Also, the extra amount of RAM memory is a relief for those who tend to open multiple apps and switch between them frequently. The camera pool is still quadruple, but the main sensor receives a slight improvement, going from 48 MP to 89 MP and promising to deliver more details in the captured photos. The quality is good for a mid-range device and should please most users, who will also be able to record videos in 4K resolution. Another novelty is the inclusion of NFC, which is not present in the cheaper model and allows you to use your cell phone to make payments on all card machines that support pay by approximation. Buy with the new color Starlight Purple The Redmi Note 25S got a new purple color that gives a touch well differentiated to the device. The model with this color was more expensive when it began to be sold in Brazil, but it has become cheaper in recent weeks. In this promotion, it comes out for a great value, practically the same as the other colors when they are on sale.

