Ron Bugado Review | About friendships without guarantee certificate

It’s funny to see how apparently children’s movies manage to convey universal lessons in such a didactic way. When Ron Bugado was announced by 17th Century Studios (and distributed in Brazil by Walt Disney Studios), comparison with Operation Big Hero was almost inevitable: a story whose plot revolves around the dynamics of a teenage boy and his newest tech robot, such as Hiro Hamada and Baymax.

Hotel Transilvânia 4 will be launched directly on Amazon Prime Video