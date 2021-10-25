Ron Bugado Review | About friendships without guarantee certificate

It’s funny to see how apparently children’s movies manage to convey universal lessons in such a didactic way. When Ron Bugado was announced by 17th Century Studios (and distributed in Brazil by Walt Disney Studios), comparison with Operation Big Hero was almost inevitable: a story whose plot revolves around the dynamics of a teenage boy and his newest tech robot, such as Hiro Hamada and Baymax.

    However, just as it is wrong to summarize Operation Big Hero To this simple phrase, it is also unfair not to go beyond the surface of what it actually is Ron Bugado. The Brazilian title plays with one of the most popular slangs today, but also brings the same meaning that the original wants to convey (Ron’s Gone Wrong, in the original) and, luckily, misleads audiences who expect a story about a lovable buggy robot.

    Heads up! This text may contain spoilers.

Ron, the “defective” robot (Image: Disclosure / 17th Century Studios)

Because they are often indicated to a younger audience, animated films tend to deliver messages in the “moral of the story” format, as chewed up as a children’s fable. Ron Bugado

  • has all the tools to fall for it, entertaining the audience during 64 minutes with captivating characters and humorous snaps of accurate timing and end the film with a finished sentence, which would fit perfectly inside a note on a fortune cookie .

    However, the duo Sarah Smith (from Operation Present

  • ) and Jean-Philippe Vine (who ran some episodes of Shaun, The Sheep
  • ) don’t underestimate the childlike sensibility (and that of the parents who will accompany the children in movie theaters) to put the finger on the wound in several issues here. And it’s precisely using underestimated figures that the directors close a fascinating story, with everything revolving around a pre-teen with asthma and his defective robot — even if there is a famous blogger and one in the same school influencer

    with millions of followers.

    • Everyone has their B-Bot (Image: Disclosure / 17th Century Studios)

    Ron Bugado

  • unites ordinary people who could be found at any bus stop, supermarket line or shopping mall stores around. And the film starts from this assumption: in a generation immersed and driven by digital algorithms, there are items and services that draw the line of status social society as a whole. In the plot, it is a “Friend Outside the Box”, the B-Bot, a robot with the highest technology capable of knowing and knowing everything about its owner with a simple reading of the palm of the hand.

    It’s far beyond Zygmunt Bauman’s thinking about love and liquid relationships so ephemeral that they trickle through your fingers (as pointed out in the Netflix feature, Guaranteed Love). Smith and Vine bring in Ron Bugado

  • a rather brutal reflection on how algorithms dictate the compatibility between people, as applications and tools that aim to making us more sociable are, in effect, putting us inside a bubble filled with repeating figurines of ourselves.

    • A friend “out of the box” and “ready to use” (Image: Disclosure / 20th Century Studios)

    The criticism starts right at this: Bubble, the company behind the B-Bot technology. By breaking this repetitive cycle, Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Ron (Zach Galifianakis) collide their lives even before they meet, when the pre-teen crashes into the vehicle carrying the robot to the store where it would be sold, but with the impact, its fragile technology suffers incorrigible defects.

      It would be possible to make room for how life it has connections and points that are hardly interrupted by outside interventions, but it is not the case that Smith and Vine seek to explore here. The duo of filmmakers sees in Ron Bugado, especially in the early friendship of the main characters, a way to show that identical pieces of the same puzzle. head hardly complete.

    521362 “Teaching” to be my friend (Image: Disclosure /30th Century Studios)

    While Pixar saw in Luca a way of valuing the importance and marks that childhood friendships leave in the development of human beings, the 20th Century Studios sees in Ron Bugado

      not the adaptation, but the understanding of different beings, already well-resolved, living in harmony — and how often this discrepancy is capable of adding to both individuals. It’s innocent, but as hard as a punch to the stomach, that little Ron questions Barney when the preteen claims he will “teach the robot to be your friend”, giving lessons like “you have to like the same things I like” and “being close to me always”.

      It’s metaphorical, but efficient, as the friendship of both characters brings a huge questioning to the volatile relationships of a generation steeped in digital, as when Barney he gives up on teaching Ron to be his friend and explains that “things with defects are returned” to their respective stores. Ron Bugado is a profound message about empathy and respect, and seeing the development of both characters (but above all Barney in the face of the robot’s artificial innocence ) will resonate in a very particular way in each of the spectators, but very close to home for the entire audience.

    Do you return defective friends to the factory?

  • (Image: Disclosure / 17th Century Studios)

    • In parallel, the film still makes clear and very strong criticisms of the dependence on electronic artifacts and friendships driven by likes and shares. “Is there offline fun?”, asks one of the Bolha bosses, not hiding at any time his interest in making piles of money with children’s gadgets. Ron Bugado

  • still touches the wound about privacy and data protection, even if in a more open and unceremonious way.

    Even if overshadowed by the release of Dune

  • , the animation of 20th Century Studios deserves play and reflection, regardless of audience age.

    Delivering an honest story about friendship and full of empathy, Ron Bugado

