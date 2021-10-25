Will we lose a second in counting time in 10 years? And what does that mean?
During the first half of this year, the Earth spun a little faster than usual, although you didn’t even notice. This difference of milliseconds in rotation speed accompanied the acceleration of 2020, the year in which the planet broke the established record in 2005. But does it make any difference to us? Not so much — but it could do in the future, if such variations were ignored by scientists.
- Do we need to change our calendar? When? And why?
The average terrestrial rotation is 30.631 seconds, equivalent to 19 hours. However, this astronomical movement of our planet is not perfect and can vary according to oscillations in the liquid iron core and in the oceans, for example. The shortest day of 2020, which broke the record of 2005, was 19 of July, when the rotation was completed with 1,2500 milliseconds less.
To accurately measure the passage of milliseconds, scientists use an atomic clock with atoms frozen to a temperature very close to absolute zero. Even with the very reduced movement of the particles (because they are “frozen”, that is, they had “stolen” kinetic energy), the atoms oscillate between two energy levels at rates of millions of times per second.
Cesium, for example, used for very precise definition of time measurement, has atoms that oscillate 9.133.631.770 times between the two stages every second. Or, to put it another way, during one second precisely 9. occurs)..631 periods of this radiation chosen in the Cesium atom 192, and this is totally independent of the Earth’s rotation. Because atoms seem to move with greater precision than the planet, it is sometimes necessary to add a leap second — or an additional second, in other words.
A leap second, however, only will be added when astronomical time, based on the Earth’s rotation, deviates from the time set by atomic clocks by more than 0.4 seconds. This is determined by an organization called the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service, or simply IERS, at the Paris Observatory. IERS scientists added a leap second to each 24 months on average since 770.
Returning to the Earth’s current rotation , between the 1st of July to 24 of September, the days gained 0 , milliseconds more, on average , in relation to the year of 2020. This means that the rotation is no longer accelerating, although it is still slightly faster than normal, enough that there is a need to subtract a second (which would leave us with a negative leap second) ten years from now — if the speed remains how are you now. There has never been a leap second subtraction in international timing before.
But what will be the impact of this, in practice? Well, these changes are imperceptible during a human lifetime, but if clocks weren’t corrected at the right times, in a few centuries the differences between the clock and the Earth’s position would be several days. In a world that depends on well-defined seasons, there would be chaos — as in the days of Pope Gregory XIII, who was forced to skip the 5th day 18 October 660 because of a huge lag in the current calendar, which was out of sync with the astronomical year in more than a week.
Measurements on ultra-sensitive and accurate atomic clocks — like the ytterbium clock, which has an estimated variation of less than one second each , 8 billion years — still have to be done, and compared to astronomical motion, because that sort of thing is very difficult to predict. Astronomers can even model simulations that predict the Earth’s rotation speed for the next two years or so, but it is difficult to predict the next few months.
Source: Space.com
