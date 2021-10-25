Review Age of Empires IV | Easier for newbies and harder for veterans

Game places real images of the places where the battles took place (Image: Screenshot/Wagner Wakka/Canaltech)

This mode is a well-guided way to get the player to understand the basics and changes of Age 4. For example, one of the early stages shows how Mongol archers can place stakes in the ground to protect themselves from the onslaught of knights. In another, it is possible to note that archers are able to create siege weapons on the battlefield to bring down walls. Both are new features of the game.

The campaign starts in a tutorial mode, becoming more complex as the game progresses. With that, the mode culminates in a series of interesting challenges closer to the end. The player will need to face situations such as having only a few dozen soldiers to hold a region to be invaded. Or learn how to use a specific platoon to defeat the enemy army that arrives from different sides. Nothing that clashes too much with the campaigns of the two previous games, but Age of Empire 4 brings a good polish and fun challenges (especially when the AI ​​level is raised).

The other exclusively solo game mode is the Art of War. This was an inclusion of Age 2, aimed at making an “intensive” with those who want to learn from the basics to the most complex points without having to go through the campaign. The mode is focused on pairing the player to enter ranked multiplayer, with lessons on broad game techniques. The idea is to teach the person how to be as efficient as possible — after all, Age of Empires is both a game of speed and strategy. Anyone who played (and made the Art of War) in Age 2, will notice the replica of the formula here, but with the gameplay specifics of Age 4 .

Art of War helps player learn the game faster ( Image: Screenshot/Wagner Wakka/Canaltech)

For veterans

The third game mode is multiplayer. Here, it is still possible to go alone, in combat with the AI, but you must keep in mind that these are clashes in at least two civilizations. It will be in multiplayer that a more experienced player will notice the most drastic changes in quality of life. Age 4 brings good news, but that can confuse those who leave Age 2 here.

The biggest difference is that the civilizations in this new game are asymmetrical. Roughly speaking, this means that they are more distinct from each other than what happened in Age 2. In the most famous title in the series, there is a well-established base of options for the army. The basic triad is: knights are good against archers, who hit foot infantry well, whose spearmen kill knights with ease.

In Age 2, every society (with slight variations) maintains almost the same options of armies. What varies in depth are the qualities of these members and the special unit usually created only in castles.

Units sometimes get confused on the map (Image: Screenshot/Wagner Wakka/Canaltech)

This symmetry of options does not happen in Age of Empires IV

. The eight civilizations have much greater specificities, which even change their names in different societies. It is still possible to identify what is a spearman, an archer or a knight, with more variations to the old version of the game. So, if before it was easy to enter a new civilization on the battlefield and perform well, this time the player needs to be more dedicated to understanding the minutiae of each proposed society, economy and army. The good news is that it’s more challenging, but the bad news is that the whole experience of Age 2 doesn’t seem to be that much enjoyed.

This also deepens with the change to pass the era. The second game in the franchise places the same requirements for almost all civilizations to evolve. This new version adds landmarks, buildings unique to each civilization, which offer attack, defense and even economy enhancements. At each evolution of the era, the player needs to make a choice between two landmark options, setting up a more aggressive or defensive strategy in the game. The novelty is welcome, as it adds another spice to this so rigid format of the franchise.

Little changes

Age 4 brings other new features that enhance the experience. The main one is about how the game faces the stone walls. Now, it is possible to place infantry and archers in the gaps on top of the walls, which makes the defenses much more resistant to the onslaught of the enemy army. The game pace ends up being the following: if the player builds good defenses, walling their surroundings, they will hardly be invaded, since the infantry should not be able to knock down the stone protection.

By contrast, all buildings are much easier to take down with catapults, rams and other contraptions. In the Age of Castles, the player can do very efficient siege weapons research against walls and buildings. It is the idea that, if the game has already been extended for a few 34 minutes, it’s time to finish. Relic also wants the game not to end early on and allows artisans (civil units) to be more aggressive against the military. Thus, the player is less open to invasions early in the game.

Defenses can be placed on top of walls (Image : Screenshot/Wagner Wakka/Canaltech)

Another very profound change is in object collision. To improve the lives of novices (even veterans), the artisans of the same team “cross over”. In other words, the player can place dozens of them in the same space without worrying that one character might disturb the other. Now the units are also able to pass through the buildings. This is an offensive advantage, as the player doesn’t have to worry about interrupting his army’s passage with buildings. Buildings, on the other hand, were efficient defense mechanisms. A common strategy for players in multiplayer is to make barricades with their own houses and military buildings, managing to save the wood that would be invested in palisades.

Finally, it’s also much easier to raise your economy. First, because some buildings and special abilities from different civilizations offer improvements to get resources. In a simple test, in comparison withAge 2, you can see that fewer workers offer faster savings in Age 4, while in the old version, a player may need 34 villagers in each resource (at least). Now this number may drop to , easily. Therefore, every game starts with six villagers created, twice as many Age 2.

All the characteristics reinforce the idea that Relic wants the game not to end too quickly, but it also doesn’t overtake too much after everyone has already organized their armies.

Rams and manganese are stronger in this version ( Image: Screenshot/Wagner Wakka/Canaltech)

Technical aspects

One point The amazing thing about Age of Empires 4 is in the sonic evolution, a very important point to find on the game’s map. The sounds of battle, gunfire and even the movement of characters are much more refined and realistic than in the old version. Unlike the previous game, which only gave a beep when you were being attacked, Age 4 completely changes the tone of the music. This puts the player in a real mood of confrontation, adrenaline and fear.

As for the graphics, this can be a controversial point in the title. Age 4 is actually prettier (which is to be expected from a more recent title). There is a very large amount of detail, with very complex constructions. On the one hand, the release is visually much more interesting and has more varied animations than Age 2. However, the simplicity of the older title was also a useful tool to help the player find his way around the map.

You see, in a conventional game, each person can create up to 100 units and buildings. All this is among trees, streams, animals in different terrains. The simplicity of Age 2 contributes to a clearer view of the whole and, even so, there are mods to reduce details for those who play the ranked. The graphical improvements are obviously welcome, but they make the game heavy and have a lot of objects on the screen. This makes the camera not exactly that far away, which hinders troop management.

With constructions and riches of detail, by it is sometimes difficult to find yourself on the map (Image: Screenshot/Wagner Wakka/Canaltech)

Was it worth the news?

The result of these features is that Age of Empires 4 is a game that it seeks to distance itself a lot from the Age 2 formula, while still maintaining a good base from the old game — which is very good, since it was to remake the second game with better graphics , it was better not to work on a sequel.

The new game in the strategy franchise brings enough news to justify it as an unprecedented game. Relic has tweaked to try to get more players into the style, creating a simpler environment and faster gameplay than its predecessors. There is also a campaign that works very well, with real and interesting narratives from memorable points of ancient world history.

However, Age 4 still needs more polish to be able to embrace ranked players who scrutinize every feature of Age 2 and craft their gameplay strategies. There are a few additions of life enhancements (like a map of military units only) that are missing to take the game to a more competitive level. Whether he can dethrone his grandfather in the franchise’s reign, only time will tell.

Canaltech has tested Age of Empires 4