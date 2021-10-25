beat-saber-wins-multiplayer-mode-on-playstation

Rhythm game in virtual reality (VR) Beat Saber won a competitive multiplayer mode with up to five players, whatever they are friends or random strangers. The feature, which was already available for other platforms, arrived for PlayStation VR this Monday (25).

Thanks to the novelty, users can create their own avatars “to express their unique personality and style”. Another addition is an arena-style lobby, where players wait for the match to start — or watch everything from their cabin.

Also added multiplayer badges (which tell you who was most accurate or the slower one, for example), a results screen with fireworks and a podium, and the possibility to define custom colors for the cubes and sabers.

