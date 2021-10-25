Home/World/ Clubhouse will bring new features to improve the context of voice conversations Clubhouse will bring new features to improve the context of voice conversations

After the boom in the voice chat market, the Clubhouse is now moving to try to stay in the lead. In order to bring more context to the conversations, the app will allow the creator of the room to attach an external link at the top to bring more context to the conversation. This way, it will be possible to link an article, a news, a podcast and even a donation site to raise funds. Clubhouse has a new feature that facilitates dissemination of audio rooms

Clubhouse now allows recording conversations and gains several other new features

Clubhouse wins spatial audio and tips to become a successful host The announcement was made by the official profile of Clubhouse on Twitter. Anyone with status as a room moderator, regardless of the number of followers, can add, change or remove a link. The cool part is that they can bring this extra information to help or add to the topic handled by host, without you yourself need to stop the transmission. you ‘ve heard about PTR…now get ready for PTL! Whether you’re discussing a tweet, debating a hot take, sharing your favorite @substackinc, a @Gofundme, your @etsy shop…soon you’ll be able to 🔗 𝕡𝕚𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕜 🔗 live on iOS & Android Weds, Oct ✨ pic.twitter.com/qiKLAmTeol

— Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) October 25, 31

Of course, it will not be possible to insert any kind of link for security reasons and to facilitate moderation, but it is already a great advance that will make conversations much more understandable for those who have just joined, for example. Links pointing to adult sites, such as OnlyFans, will likely be banned to prevent the dissemination of pornography or sexual content, which infringes the company’s content policy.

According to the network, there will be no charging or discounting for revenue collected from transactions made through the link. This is an interim solution until the Clubhouse launches its own revenue-generating service, such as room tickets and subscription systems for exclusive content.

The addition of links at the top of rooms will arrive simultaneously for iOS and Android users on the day 31 of October.

Halloween at the Clubhouse2021

To celebrate the arrival of Halloween, the network also brought some themed icons (ghost, pumpkin and clown) to insert along with profile photos. The idea is to help the user to enjoy the date better, as well as encourage conversations about this popular celebration until the day 31 October.