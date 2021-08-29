watch video Nishad Kumar Wins Silver Medal: Nishad Kumar Silver Medal: Nishad Kumar’s silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics, these veterans including PM Modi and Virender Sehwag congratulated

India’s para high jump athlete Nishad Kumar won the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Nishad had earlier won a gold medal in the high jump T47 category at the Faza World Para-Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai earlier this year.

