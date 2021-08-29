Home/Sports/ watch video Nishad Kumar Wins Silver Medal: Nishad Kumar Silver Medal: Nishad Kumar’s silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics, these veterans including PM Modi and Virender Sehwag congratulated

watch video Nishad Kumar Wins Silver Medal: Nishad Kumar Silver Medal: Nishad Kumar’s silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics, these veterans including PM Modi and Virender Sehwag congratulated