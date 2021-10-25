this-may-be-the-largest-and-most-complete-set-of-cosmic-simulations-ever-made.

A team of researchers from the Center for Computational Astrophysics, of the Flation Institute, together with members of the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA), produced a set of cosmological simulations that perhaps , is the broadest ever produced. It is the AbacusSummit, a set of simulations formed by approximately 61 trillions of particles, which model how the gravitational attraction moves the particles and also captures the behavior of dark matter. The result is a tool that will be essential for researchers to obtain new information about the universe, based on upcoming surveys.

Lehman Garrison, author of one of the studies describing the simulations, commented on the set: “it’s so big that it probably has more particles than any other simulation body N — although this is a difficult placement to be sure of,” he said. In his speech, he referred to simulations of how dark matter behaves. AbacusSummit comes at a time when some surveys will produce an unprecedented series of maps of the universe, which should happen in a few years.

Part of one of the AbacusSummit simulations, with billion years in length (Image : Reproduction/The AbacusSummit Team)

This survey work will be done by different missions, such as the Nancy Grace Roman telescope and the Euclid satellite, of the European Space Agency (ESA), which will improve estimates of cosmic and astrophysical parameters that help explain the behavior of the universe. Thus, scientists will be able to use these improved estimates when comparing new observations with the results of computer simulations of the universe, made with different parameters.

How future surveys will be improved , better simulations will be needed as a consequence. Garrison explains that studies of galaxies are bringing extremely detailed maps of the universe, so equally ambitious simulations will be needed to cover some of the “possible universes” in which we can live. “AbacusSummit is the first set of these simulations that has space and fidelity to be compared to them”, explained the author.

This was a challenging project, as the N-body calculations are done so that each object interacts with each other, regardless of distance; therefore, the more objects, the more interactions occur between them. This issue becomes even more complex when there are three or more massive bodies, as the available calculations are approximations. A common way to try to solve this is to pause the passage of time, calculate the force acting on each object, push each one based on the net force, advance time a little, and perform these steps again.