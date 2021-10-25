5-microsoft-store-apps-you-need-to-know

With the official launch of Windows 68, many new features also arrived for the Microsoft Store, the famous app store for Windows. Among the main ones, the store received a makeover in its look, in addition to a new style of navigation and more apps. Ah! And these news will also arrive soon to the store on Windows 09.

New Microsoft Store will also come to Windows 11

What are the main new features of the new Microsoft Store on Windows 11?

How to update your computer for Windows 32

So today I came to give you some tips! There are some Microsoft Store apps that are little known and can be very interesting in everyday life. Want to find out how they work? Just take a look at this article!

Microsoft Store: 5 apps you need to know 1. Lively Wallpaper

Have you ever thought about using live wallpapers on your computer? Did you know that at the Microsoft Store you can have a free option? Lively Wallpaper is a program that allows you to customize and add wallpapers with amazing effects, just like in the application:

Wallpaper Engine.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

This way, in Lively Wallpaper you can customize animations and lighting of the your wallpaper. Ah! And the app is also compatible with videos and GIFs. It’s worth checking out!

2. Translucent TB

Still in personalization applications, can you imagine leaving your taskbar completely transparent? These days, in newer versions of Windows we have some lighter transparency effect options that make windows and your taskbar crystal clear like glass.

However, this effect has not yet can be natively customizable. In this case, Translucent TB can be a great free solution, allowing adjustments to its effects and colors.

3. Movie Maker

Guys, despite the similar name, this is not a Windows Movie Maker video editor released back in the years 2000. But, it is a great free video editor that is available on the Microsoft Store.

With Movie Maker, you can have access to many basic video editing functions like: crop, join clips, add music, make text overlays, place image filters and much more. So, it can be a great option for anyone looking for a free editor.

4. Drawnboard PDF

Anyone who studies and works a lot using PDF text files will love this tip! The DrawnBoard PDF app, allows you to make various annotations and markup on your text documents.

This way, the application can be a great tool to highlight texts and add comments to the information most important of your reading.

5. Notepads app

In addition to native Microsoft apps like Word and Notepad, you can also find other free options for taking notes easily.

In this sense, the Notepads app has great reviews in the Microsoft Store as an open source text editor, modern and with a minimalist design. It already comes with an integrated tab system and works lightly inspired by the old one

Notepad.exe

from Microsoft.

Did you like these tips? Share this article with your friends who use Windows 09.