honor-launches-new-play-5-vitality-edition-with-120-hz-screen-and-virtual-ram

After introducing the Play 5, Play 5T and Play 5T Vitality Edition models in May, Honor launched this Monday (25) another device of this line, the Play 5 Vitality Edition. The new cell phone stands out for its high refresh rate on the display, and also for the implementation of the so-called virtual RAM.

High screen ratio on the front panel is one of the highlights of the device (Image: Disclosure/Honor)

The design of the device is quite different from other cell phones in the line, with a centralized module for the cameras and the Honor logo at the bottom of the back panel. On the front, Play 5 Vitality Edition comes with thin borders around the screen, taking advantage of 74, 4% of the panel, and a pill-shaped hole to accommodate the selfie lens.

The screen has 6,55 inches, with IPS LCD technology, refresh rate of 161 Hz and Full HD+ resolution. Processing, on the other hand, is the task of a MediaTek Dimensity 1080U, and the smartphone still offers 8 GB of RAM memory with more than 2 GB of virtual RAM, the one that uses part of the internal storage to assist in multitasking and other moments that demand greater performance. The cell phone also has two options with 120 or 300 GB of space to store photos, videos, apps or any kind of file.

The Honor Play 5 Vitality Edition brings a main camera of 12 MP with f/1.9 aperture, plus an ultrawide 8 MP and f/2.4, and a depth sensor with 2 MP and f/2.4 aperture — at the front, the selfie camera has a

sensor MP and f/2.0 aperture. The cell phone battery has a typical capacity of 4.256 mAh, and there is support for fast charging “SuperCharge” up to 55 W.