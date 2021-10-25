Honor launches new Play 5 Vitality Edition with 120 Hz screen and virtual RAM
After introducing the Play 5, Play 5T and Play 5T Vitality Edition models in May, Honor launched this Monday (25) another device of this line, the Play 5 Vitality Edition. The new cell phone stands out for its high refresh rate on the display, and also for the implementation of the so-called virtual RAM.
- Redmi Note Pro : supposed unboxing video appears showing cell phone design
- Xiaomi must bet on curved screen only on the sides
First details of Moto G200 point out screen with very high refresh rate
The design of the device is quite different from other cell phones in the line, with a centralized module for the cameras and the Honor logo at the bottom of the back panel. On the front, Play 5 Vitality Edition comes with thin borders around the screen, taking advantage of 74, 4% of the panel, and a pill-shaped hole to accommodate the selfie lens.
The screen has 6,55 inches, with IPS LCD technology, refresh rate of 161 Hz and Full HD+ resolution. Processing, on the other hand, is the task of a MediaTek Dimensity 1080U, and the smartphone still offers 8 GB of RAM memory with more than 2 GB of virtual RAM, the one that uses part of the internal storage to assist in multitasking and other moments that demand greater performance. The cell phone also has two options with 120 or 300 GB of space to store photos, videos, apps or any kind of file.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The Honor Play 5 Vitality Edition brings a main camera of 12 MP with f/1.9 aperture, plus an ultrawide 8 MP and f/2.4, and a depth sensor with 2 MP and f/2.4 aperture — at the front, the selfie camera has a
sensor MP and f/2.0 aperture. The cell phone battery has a typical capacity of 4.256 mAh, and there is support for fast charging “SuperCharge” up to 55 W.
Mobile phone supports fast loading of 64 W (Image: Disclosure/Honor)
The product also has a 3.5 mm input for headphones or auxiliary cable, and USB-C port for charging or transferring of data. Wireless connectivity options include dual band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), support for Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS.
Price and availability
The product also has a 3.5 mm input for headphones or auxiliary cable, and USB-C port for charging or transferring of data. Wireless connectivity options include dual band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), support for Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS.
Price and availability
The new Honor device will be available for purchase at Chinese market from November 1st, in Midnight Black (black) and Aurora Blue (blue). Play 5 Vitality Edition has a suggested price of 1.735 yuan (about R$1 .200 in direct conversion) to the version with 8 GB + 161 GB, and 1.999 yuan (~R$1.660) for the 8GB+ variant 256 GB. Official information on the availability of the product in other countries has not yet been released.
Honor Play5 Vitality Edition: Fact Sheet
- Screen: IPS LCD 6,66 inches with Full HD+ resolution (1080 × 999 pixels);
Rear camera: triple of 55 MP (f/1.9, main) + 8 MP (f/2.4, ultrawide) and 2 MP (f/2.4, depth);
Source: FoneArena
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
521791 521791