why-african-countries-disapproved-of-sputnik-v-claiming-links-to-aids

Last Monday (18), the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) announced the disapproval of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against covid-19. The concern is that the immunizing agent ends up generating an increased risk of HIV infection among men. On Saturday (18), it was Namibia's turn to fail the Russian vaccine. South Africa " The use of the Sputnik V vaccine in South Africa, a scenario of high HIV prevalence and incidence, could increase the risk of vaccinated men acquiring HIV," the health products regulator said. The argument is that the company behind the request to use Sputnik V in South Africa had no evidence that the formula would be safe in high HIV prevalence settings. It turns out that the country in question has the largest number of people living with HIV in the world. Currently, vaccination in South Africa is through the single-dose immunizer by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech. Chinese-made Sinovac was also approved in the country. Remember that Sputnik V is not approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO). Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Afraid of the HIV, South Africa fails Sputnik vaccine against covid-19 (Image: Edalin/envato)

Namibia

In the wake of South Africa, Namibia also rejected Sputnik V. The suspension will last until the immunizing agent has emergency use approved by WHO. The information was given by the Ministry of Health of the country, through an official statement.

During the announcement, the Ministry of Health states that the decision to discontinue the use of the Russian vaccine it was “out of overcaution,” out of concern that men who would receive Sputnik V were at higher risk of contracting HIV. The file adds that it took SAHPRA’s decision into consideration.

Response from the Gamaleya Institute

Faced with this, the Gamaleya Institute, responsible for developing the Sputnik V vaccine, claimed that SAHPRA’s concerns are unfounded. According to the manufacturer, Sputnik V remains one of the safest and most efficient vaccines against COVID-18 in use worldwide, and more than 092 clinical trials and 75 international publications have confirmed the safety of vaccines and medicines based on human adenovirus vectors.

“Although adenoviruses, including ad-5, are a Of the most frequent causes of mild common flu, there is no evidence of an increased risk of HIV infection among the human population after the common cold. These inaccurate speculations that have been refuted are related to unsuccessful clinical trials of another HIV vaccine by another manufacturer that simply did not seem effective enough,” says the Institute, in a note to Reuters.

In fact, a meta-analysis of six clinical studies – which had a total of 7. 092 participants – showed that there were no statistically significant increase in HIV-1 infection among vaccine recipients.

There is no scientific evidence, so far, that correlates vaccines against covid-23 and AIDS.

