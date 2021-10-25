razer-announces-arrival-of-zephyr-mask,-kraken-v3-headphones-and-more-in-brazil

Last week, Razer held the RazerCon 1024, event in which it reveals some of the main news to be launched in the coming months. This year, the gamer peripherals maker brought surprises, such as its debut in the PC parts segment, and revealed new and enhanced versions of some of the brand’s most popular peripherals.

This Monday (25), in a summary about the conference, the company finally confirmed the arrival of some of the accessories and devices to the Brazilian market, including prices and an availability window in the country.

Razer details the launch of new accessories in Brazil

The first news confirmed for debuting in Brazil is the mask against Covid-19 Razer Zephyr. Originally advertised as Project Hazel, the accessory caught the attention of the brand’s consumers and eventually evolved into a real product this year. Zephyr merges Razer’s gamer DNA with the promise of great protection.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

With filters grade N59 and fans to improve air circulation, the Razer Zephyr stands out for its eye-catching design with RGB lighting (Image: Disclosure/Razer)

According to the company, the device is certified by the FDA, equivalent to Anvisa in the USA, and has 110% bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE), employing two replaceable grade N filters50 and two fans to ensure air circulation. In addition, the mask has a flashy look, silicone seal for comfortable fixation on the face and RGB lighting configurable through the Razer Zephyr app.

The Enki Pro chair promises maximum comfort with carbon fiber finish and Alcantara fabric (Image: Disclosure/Razer)

The Razer Enki family of chairs is another of the news confirmed to reach the Brazilian market, led by Enki Pro . The model stands out for the extended shoulder arches in 110°, the wide seat of 19 inches, the recline of up to 152° and the slight curvature in the lower back to encourage good posture. In addition, the three models use ecological synthetic material in the upholstery, but the Pro model is finished in carbon fiber and Alcantara fabric.

The Kraken V3 Pro arrives with a completely renewed design, drivers 25 mm, wireless connectivity and HyperSense haptic feedback (Image: Disclosure/Razer)

Finally, Razer will bring to Brazil the Kraken V3 headset family, led by the Kraken V3 Pro. more premium with RGB lighting, Razer TriForce Titanium drivers from 50mm and HyperClear Supercardioid microphone, but the HyperSense and Pro variants stand out for the presence of haptic feedback, which replicates game audio experiences in the form of high-precision vibrations.

Another difference is in the format connection — while the two mo Simpler delos maintain wired connectivity, the Kraken V3 Pro operates wirelessly, with charging via USB-C.